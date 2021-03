Ilias DRIOUCH

Strategic thinker with in-depth knowledge of Capital Markets, Development Strategy and Investment.



Proven track record in generating record profitability, building, motivating teams, designing and implementing business processes.



Recognized for strong organizational skills, strategic vision and ability to meet challenging deadlines.



Specialties:

• Capital Markets.

• Strategy and Business Development.

• Financial Engineering

• Education (Capital Markets)



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Business strategy

Finance de marché

Finance islamique

Business development