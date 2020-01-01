Menu

Younes BENJELLOUN

suresnes

En résumé

15+ years experience in marketing and sales development of leading brands | SONY PlayStation and Kellogg’s.

Solid track record of achievements in both Sales and Marketing | Management of marketing budgets up to € 3 Million and sales portfolio of € 100 M.

On and Off-line marketing expertise.

Strong academic background (MBA).

Able to combine analytical skills, strategic thinking and operational excellence to deliver objectives for our clients.

Mes compétences :
Team Leadership
Sales Development
Business Plan Development
Market analysis
Teaching
Retail Category Management
Trade marketing
Full P&L Responsability
Negotiation
Trade Promotion
Shopper Marketing

Entreprises

  • Médiaperformances - Key Accounts Director - New Business Development

    suresnes 2010 - 2012 • Developed a new business with non-food retailers: built partnerships with the 2 main DIY retailers in France: LeroyMerlin and Castorama.

    • Developed business and partnership with Carrefour via the prescription: 250 business opportunities identified for brands’ sales force / +113% achievement of the target.

    • Explored deeply business opportunities with Consumer Electronics, Toys and Gardening retailers.

  • Rouen Business School, HEM Maroc, ISEG Paris, ISC Paris - Business School Teacher

    2009 - 2013 • Animating courses and seminars for undergraduate students in Marketing, Negotiation, Sales and Entrepreneurship.
    • Mentoring students for their professional projects and internships.

  • Sony - Key Account Manager - In charge of € 100 Million Turnover

    Puteaux 2007 - 2010 • Developed a new business with non-food retailers: built partnerships with the 2 main DIY retailers in France: LeroyMerlin and Castorama.

    • Developed business and partnership with Carrefour via the prescription: 250 business opportunities identified for brands’ sales force / +113% achievement of the target.

    • Explored deeply business opportunities with Consumer Electronics, Toys and Gardening retailers.

  • Sony - Trade Marketing Manager

    Puteaux 2004 - 2007 • Achieved the best video game console launch (PlayStation 3) ever made by SONY France, and the best territory performance among SONY’s European subsidiaries by implementing a successful trade marketing plan: 500 in store events, 4 200 days of demonstration, 600 interactive demonstration units.

    • Increased by 22.9 points volume market share of Platinum Software range with 64% sell-out in 4 weeks on average by implementing a new promotional campaigns, redesigning their sales tools and point of sale materials.

  • Kellogg's - Sales Promotion Manager

    Noisy le grand_France 2002 - 2004 Promotional volumes development, profitability increase and gain market share with effective management of a promotional formats range:

    • Increased by +5.8 points the Gross profit.
    • Increased by +17% the promotional volume.
    • Reduced the promotional budget by -30%.

  • Kellogg's - Sales Manager

    Noisy le grand_France 2001 - 2002 • € 9 million sales development turnover of hypermarkets and supermarkets portfolio.
    • Increase portfolio market share by +3 points versus national average.

Formations

Réseau