Younes BENJELLOUN

15+ years experience in marketing and sales development of leading brands | SONY PlayStation and Kellogg’s.
Solid track record of achievements in both Sales and Marketing | Management of marketing budgets up to € 3 Million and sales portfolio of € 100 M.
On and Off-line marketing expertise.
Strong academic background (MBA).
Able to combine analytical skills, strategic thinking and operational excellence to deliver objectives for our clients.
Mes compétences :
Team Leadership
Sales Development
Business Plan Development
Market analysis
Teaching
Retail Category Management
Trade marketing
Full P&L Responsability
Negotiation
Trade Promotion
Shopper Marketing