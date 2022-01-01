Retail
Isabelle CARADOT
Isabelle CARADOT
PARIS
En résumé
Entreprises
CESI
- Directrice des études ei.cesi, en charge des relations internationales
PARIS
2012 - maintenant
CESI
- Directrice des études Cycles CGE, Relations Internationales (ei.cesi)
PARIS
2010 - 2012
Cesi
- Responsable développement ei.cesi
PARIS
2003 - 2010
Gaumont
- Responsable des études informatiques
Neuilly-sur-Seine
1990 - 1993
Formations
Réseau
Antoine CARADOT
Catherine HALIGON
Estelle RICQUE-MATHIEN
Gilles TOUZOT
Jean-François CARADOT
Joël LOUART
Kathia FAVOREAU
Laurent HALIGON
Nadine PAPILLON
Thierry DUVAL
