Menu

Isabelle CHATOUT

PARIS

En résumé

PR/ Communication Director & Hors les Murs exhibitions for contemporary artists, JEANNE BUCHER JAEGER Gallery. www.jeannebucherjaeger.com
The only gallery of modern and contemporary art that have been in continuous operation since 1925 in Europe. www.jeannebucherjaeger.com

Hatha Kriya yoga and meditation for 15 years and as instructor

Carrier in PR, Marketing/Communication, Brand Strategy, Events & Artistic Events, Project Direction.
23 years of experience (EDHEC Business School, 96)

Contemporary dance & horse riding for 20 years

Travel Adventures : India, Indonesia, Sri-Lanka, Madagascar, Algeria, Botswana, Tanzania, Egypt, Israël, Jordania, Oman, Cuba, Costa-Rica....

Entreprises

  • Gallery JEANNE BUCHER JAEGER -  PR / Communication & Outdoors exhibitions

    2015 - maintenant THE ONLY GALLERY OF MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART THAT HAVE BEEN IN CONTINUOUS OPERATION SINCE 1925 IN EUROPE.
    March - Sept 2015 : MATIERE-LUMIERE, Evi Keller
    Sept - Oct 2015 : Evi Keller, Maison Européenne de la Photographie (MEP)
    Oct 2015 -Jan 2016 : QUINTE-ESSENCE
    Feb 2016 - April 2016 : About Painting
    June - Oct 2016 : Antonella Zazzera & Evi Keller - Sevres Outdoors 2016
    May - Sept 2016 : Michael Biberstein & Paul Wallach
    Sept-Nov 2016 : Life Lines - Zarina Hashmi
    Nov 2016 - Janv 2017 : Yang JIechang
    Nov 2016 - Fev 2017 : Miguel Branco - Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature
    Founded in 1925 by Jeanne Bucher, the gallery is directly set in an avant-garde atmosphere and exhibits very early on the main artists of Modern Art: Arp, Braque, Ernst, Giacometti, Kandinsky, Klee, Léger, Masson, Miró, Mondrian, Picabia. Its course continued in 1947 under the direction of Jean-François Jaeger, who exhibited the great abstract artists of the 1950s and 1960s— Bissière, Dubuffet, Reichel, Staël, Tobey and Vieira da Silva—and later artists of the following generation of the 1960s to the 1980s such as Abakanowicz, Dado, Deux, Fromanger, Jorn, Nevelson, Rebeyrolle, along with exhibitions of Pre- Columbian, Oceanian and African art. The gallery also exhibited the great artists of urban and environmental art of the 1980s such as Raynaud, Singer, di Suvero and Karavan.
    In 2004, after a decade at the head of the FIAC as Artistic Director, Véronique Jaeger became the Gallery’s General Director. She decided to open a new space of 2300 square feet in the Marais dedicated to the promotion of contemporary artists such as Michael Biberstein, Miguel Branco, Zarina Hashmi, Evi Keller, Rui Moreira, Hanns Schimansky, Susumu Shingu, Paul Wallach and Yang Jiechang. This new space was initially opened under the name Galerie Jaeger Bucher in order to distinguish it from the historical space on the rue de Seine and give it a breath of contemporaneity.

  • YIA - Director Hors les Murs YIA Art Fair 2014 & 2015

    2013 - 2016 www.yia-artfair.com
    An international contemporary fair during October’s art week with FIAC and committed to emerging artists . At the Carreau du Temple . Fifth Edition (22 October to 25 October 2015) with the support of Ministry of Culture and Communication & Mairie de Paris.
    HORS LES MURS YIA ART FAIR #05 in prestigious Marais Cultural Institutions such as Musee national Picasso Paris, MEP, Archives Nationales, Hôtel de Béthune Sully (Monuments Nationaux) etc. in collaboration with the Marais Culture + network.

    YIA ART FAIR PARTNER
    > Co-Organizer
    > VIP Director
    > Press Relations, Public Relations, Communication & Marketing Director
    > Director of Hors les Murs Program in Musée national Picasso- Paris / MEP / Maisons Victor Hugo / Mairie du 4ème/ Mairie du 3ème / Bibliothèque Historique de la Ville de Paris / Archives Nationales / Musée des Arts et Métiers / Maison de la Poésie / Hôtel de Béthune-Sully (Monuments Nationaux) / Crédit Municipal

  • Lamtar Planning & Communication - Deputy Management Director

    2002 - 2013 Lamtar Planning & Communication is a Marketing & Communication Agency renowned for its strategy and creativity,
    www.lamtar.com
    www.thelamtarhotel.com
    www.lamtarx.com
    www.lamtarb2b;com

    > Clients development and management
    > Brand positionning
    > Strategic planning & creative brainstormings
    > Project Management : advertising & PR campaigns, events, web, direct marketing, films...
    > Managing a creative and technical team

  • Promocom Monaco - Director of Events

    1999 - 2002 Event & Trade Shows Agency.
    Under the Direction of the current Politician Stephane Valéri.
    Director of International Trade shows : strategy and positionning, managing a commercial, technical and administrative team of 8 people, PR officer.

  • Arts Affaires - Consultant

    1996 - 1999 Communication agency specialized in Contemporary Art. Founded by Thierry Jacquillat (The Old General Director of Pernod Ricard)
    Creating and implementing communication for different companies in association with artists (100 years of Michelin Bibendum)

Formations

Réseau