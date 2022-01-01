Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle MARIA
Ajouter
Isabelle MARIA
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Crédit Coopératif
- Assistante commerciale
Nanterre
2013 - maintenant
SARL ALP AZUR AUDIT
- Comptable
2008 - 2012
portefeuille de clients
ADSEA DES AM
- ASSISTANTE DIRECTEUR FINANCIER
1996 - 2001
COMPTABILITE BUDGETS COMPTES ADMINISTRATIFS ETABLISSEMENT RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL
Formations
IUT Nice-Côte D'Azur
Nice
2011 - 2012
licence professionnelle banque
licence professionnelle banque assurance finance
Cours Carbuccia
Nice
1983 - 1985
bts gestion comptablilité
Réseau
Dsd DÉVELOPPEMENT SOLIDAIRE DURABLE
Patrice HAINAUT