Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle MARTIN
Ajouter
Isabelle MARTIN
Bois-Colombes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IBM
- Manager
Bois-Colombes
2008 - maintenant
Je suis actuellement manager dans le service outsourcing
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Informatique Et Génie Des Telecommunications (Avon)
Avon
1991 - 1993
Administration réseau
Réseau
Anne-Catherine TOMEI
Brice IMBOUA
Daniel FAVA
Eric GRELLET
François LEPRISE
Jail FARID
Jean-Philippe VINCENT
Laurent PARIS
Michel LAMBERT
Stephane COUSSEMENT