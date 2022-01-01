Retail
Isabelle MASSUCCI
Isabelle MASSUCCI
BESANCON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Natural Water Piscines
- Gérante d'Entreprise
2008 - maintenant
Diminu'tif
- Gérante Salon de Coiffure Mixte
Paris
1985 - 2004
Josette Coiffure
- Salariée Coiffeuse Mixte + Obtention BP Coiffure Mixte
1982 - 1985
Claudine Coiffure
- Apprentie CAP Coiffure Mixte
1979 - 1982
Formations
CFA LUXEMBOURG COIFFURE
Vesoul
1979 - 1982
CAP Mixte
Réseau
Céline GALLET
Grégoire LANSSADE
Ludovic CHEMARIN
Pascal GUEZENOC
Pierre HERIAUT
Raphaël ACHARD