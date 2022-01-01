Menu

Isabelle MENDES DA CUNHA

En résumé

Mother tongue: French, Portuguese
Fluent: English (bilingual)
Good level: Spanish
Notions: Italian

Solid knowledge of two foreign languages; English and Portuguese (oral and written), as well as in knowledge concerning the geography, economics, contemporary society and politics of the corresponding countries. In addition, knowledge in the fundamentals of law, economics, management, and communication as well as in computer science. Professional translation.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Branding
Traduction
Relations internationales
Travail en équipe
Détermination
Ambition
Dynamisme
Brand management
Organisation du travail
Brand strategy

Entreprises

  • Dexia - Communications Project Manager

    La Défense 2013 - maintenant - Branding management
    - Management of the internal and external communication tools (look & feel, intranet and internet websites, press releases via Thomson Reuters, social networks)
    - Corporate center - operational risks and audit assessment
    - Management of supplier / service provider partnerships
    - In charge of all translations

  • Dexia Crédit Local - Project Manager, Quality Management Systems

    courbevoie 2009 - 2009 Project managing the QSIP (Quality Systems and Implementation Plan) program by ensuring tools are suitable and fit for purpose. Setting project expectations and communication. Project managing the validation projects under QSIP program. Supporting development of portfolio management model.

  • Dexia Crédit Local - Executive Assistant

    courbevoie 2009 - 2013 - Administrative support to the Head of International Strategy, Public and Wholesale Banking, Member of the Management Board Committee of Dexia Crédit Local
    - Events organization (seminars, conferences)
    - Coordination of information for the Management Committees (Dexia Crédit Local and Dexia SA)
    - Improvement of English documents, presentations and memos, including translation, if needed
    - Budgeting - Monitoring and reconciliation of departmental or program budget and tracking travel and office expenditures.

  • Financial Security Assurance - Administrative Assistant

    2004 - 2009 - Office co-coordinator at Financial Security Assurance (FSA) Paris (Dexia Group) and office managing
    - Screening calls, travel and meeting arrangements, preparing reports and financial data
    - Events organization
    - Permanent connection with the London and New York offices, internal management and staff
    - Follow-up and management of confidential files - Participation of document translation

Formations

  • Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle (Paris)

    Paris 1999 - 2004 Master of Applied Foreign Languages English / Portuguese: Major in International Business

