Isabelle MERCIER
Isabelle MERCIER
LE CELLIER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
APLIX S.A
- Chef de Produit Packaging EMEA
LE CELLIER
2016 - maintenant
FLEXICO MINIGRIP
- Chef de Produit
HENONVILLE
2008 - 2016
MAXELL FRANCE SAS
- Assistante Marketing
2007 - 2008
DECATHLON - QUECHUA
- Asistante Chef de Produit
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2006 - 2006
FRANKE FRANCE
- Assistante Chef de Produit
2005 - 2005
SEPHORA
- Conseillère de vente
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2004 - 2004
Formations
Jyväskylän Yliopisto (Jyvaskyla)
Jyvaskyla
2005 - 2006
Management environnemental, Management du sport
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
2003 - 2006
Marketing
Lycée Michelet (Vanves)
Vanves
2001 - 2003
HEC scientifique
Lycée Fragonard
L'Isle Adam
1998 - 2001
Scientifique / Section Européenne
Réseau
Aude MARTINEZ
Céline JORET
Charlotte BARBERET
Emilie MASSET
Franck LEMAIRE
Jean-Bernard MOCKEY
Johann CROXO
Olivier ROLLET
Thomas GUYOU