Isabelle MERCIER

LE CELLIER

Entreprises

  • APLIX S.A - Chef de Produit Packaging EMEA

    LE CELLIER 2016 - maintenant

  • FLEXICO MINIGRIP - Chef de Produit

    HENONVILLE 2008 - 2016

  • MAXELL FRANCE SAS - Assistante Marketing

    2007 - 2008

  • DECATHLON - QUECHUA - Asistante Chef de Produit

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2006

  • FRANKE FRANCE - Assistante Chef de Produit

    2005 - 2005

  • SEPHORA - Conseillère de vente

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2004 - 2004

