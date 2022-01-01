Menu

Isabelle MORIN

MAULE

En résumé

A la fois Community manager et Formatrice expérimentée, je vous propose des solutions adaptées et innovantes afin de valoriser votre image sur les réseaux sociaux.

Mes compétences :
Blogging,
suite adobe, photoshop, illustrator, after effects
management
HTML5
CSS3
marketing digital
CMS Wordpress
Création
Ingénierie de formation
Conception pédagogique
Conférencier
Motion design
Ingénierie pédagogique
Conseil
Rédaction de contenus
Animation de formations
Réseaux sociaux
Community management
Agile Scrum
Brainstorming
Formation professionnelle
SEO
Référencement naturel
Brand Marketing
E-reputation
Reporting
Veille

Entreprises

  • Orchis fleuriste - COMMUNITY MANAGER

    2017 - maintenant Elaborer une stratégie social media, réaliser un planning éditorial.
    Créer et animer des comptes: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest Linkedin.
    Créer de contenus variés web : visuels, vidéos, infographies et articles.
    Analyse et reporting (mensuel),
    former les clients à l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux.

  • GAM - EDUCATEUR responsable technique GR

    2005 - maintenant Animer et coacher des groupes d'enfants et d'adolescents,
    Créer des chorégraphies et organiser des événements sportifs, des galas.

