Isabelle MORIN

A la fois Community manager et Formatrice expérimentée, je vous propose des solutions adaptées et innovantes afin de valoriser votre image sur les réseaux sociaux.



Mes compétences :

Blogging,

suite adobe, photoshop, illustrator, after effects

management

HTML5

CSS3

marketing digital

CMS Wordpress

Création

Ingénierie de formation

Conception pédagogique

Conférencier

Motion design

Ingénierie pédagogique

Conseil

Rédaction de contenus

Animation de formations

Réseaux sociaux

Community management

Agile Scrum

Brainstorming

Formation professionnelle

SEO

Référencement naturel

Brand Marketing

E-reputation

Reporting

Veille