Isabelle NAAS

-
Inra
- Ingénieur d'Etudes
Paris
2016 - 2017
Construction d'une souche de probiotique produisant une protéine à effet anti-inflammatoire sur les colites, confinée biologiquement.
-
INRA
- Study Engineer
Paris
2015 - 2016
Looking for the link between the structure and the function of an anti-inflammatory protein.
Cloning of different variants of the protein, deletion of specific regions of the protein, and comparison of the action of those proteins with the first studied native one. (Microbiology, cloning, construction of mutants, cell culture, transfection, cellular tests)
Expression of the protein in a yeast model. (Cloning, Yeast transformation, DNA and RNA extraction and analysis, protein extraction, SDS-PAGE polyacrylamide gels, western blot, ...)
-
INRA
- Engineer Assistant in Molecular and Cellular Biology
Paris
2014 - 2015
Unravelling of the mechanisms underlying the positive effects of two probiotic strains on gut permeability.
6 months contract, in collaboration with Danone France.
Bacterial electro-transformation, mutant bank, cell culture
-
INRA
- Engineer Assistant in Molecular Biology and Lab Technologies
Paris
2011 - 2012
French National Institute of Agricultural Research - UMR 1349 IGEPP - Agrocampus Ouest - Université Rennes 1 - Le Rheu
June-December 2011 : Development of a detection test for the Potato Virus Y by reverse transcription and DNA amplification at constant temperature.
ELISA immuno-enzymatic test detecting the PVY.
January-July 2012 : Development of a detection test aiming to detect all possible variants of the Potato Virus Y by an immuno-enzymatic technique (ELISA assay):
Screen of a wide bank of monoclonal antibodies against the PVY, tobaco culture and virus inoculation, selection of interesting antibodies, purification and study of those antibodies
Attempts to predict the fixation sites of the antibodies to the virus molecule.
-
Adeva Travail Temporaire
- Temporary Worker
2010 - 2011
Diverses missions d'intérim, en industrie, préparation de commandes, ménage, blanchisserie...
-
Université de Rennes 1
- Engineer Assistant
2009 - 2009
CNRS UMR6552 Ethos - Ethologie Animale et Humaine, Université Rennes 1.
Continuation of the research internship about Red-Winged Starlings.
Finalization of the data, redaction of an article on the vocal and social behaviour of distinct South African starling groups.
Coding of the notes composing the whistles, and beginning of the analysis of the different note sequences by a phylogeny software (POY), to see if there are geographic / social group / whistle type patterns to be revealed.
-
CNRS
- Research Engineer Trainee
Paris
2009 - 2009
CNRS UMR6552 Ethos, Université Rennes 1.
Song variation and population identity in an African bird: Onychognathus morio, the Red-Winged Starling.
Acoustic study and classification of vocalizations of an African starling, a songbird with a complex vocal system, and living in different social systems ;
investigation of repertoire structure and sharing in the different social systems ;
management of a 3 week field mission (playback experiments, discrimination test of vocal variations between geographic groups) ; statistic studies.
-
Universitat de Barcelona
- Research Engineer Trainee
2008 - 2008
University of Barcelona - Facultat de Biologia - Departament de Genètica
Tracking thermal adaptation: gametic associations between microsatellite loci and chromosomal arrangements in a Drosophila species that has been introduced recently in America.
- Improvement of molecular biology techniques and methods, bioinformatics, population genetics.
- Participation to a poster for a congress (Simões, Calabria, Picão-Osório, Naas, Serra, Balanyà & Pascual. 2009. Inversion Polymorphisms and Linkage Disequilibrium Patterns in Ancestral and Invasive Populations of Drosophila subobscura. 12th ESEB Congress, Turin, Italy)
-
Cryostar
- Office Employee
HESINGUE
2008 - 2008
Summer job:
sorting and classification of documents, digitalisation, data capture, Microsoft Excel, preparation of Power Points for oral presentations...
-
Laboratoire d'Ecologie des Hydrosystèmes Naturels et Anthropisés
- Research Engineer Trainee
2008 - 2008
CNRS UMR5023 Ecologie des Hydrosystèmes Fluviaux, Domaine scientifique La Doua
Regressive evolution of light detection pigments in the dark: molecular evolution of LWS opsin gene in subterranean aquatic Crustaceans (Eumalacostraca).
DNA and RNA extraction, reverse transcription, quantitative PCR, sequence alignment, phylogenetic analyses.
-
Inserm
- Research Technician Trainee
PARIS 13
2007 - 2007
CNRS UMR5201 INSERM Génétique Moléculaire,Signalisation&Cancer, Faculté de Médecine Grange Blanche
Screening investigation for partners of the daf-18 gene, homologous to the PTEN oncogene in C. elegans, that affect the worms' longevity.
bacterial culture, worm culture, RNA interference, PCR, backcross, plasmidic DNA extraction.
-
Transgene
- Research Technician Trainee
Illkirch Graffenstaden Cedex
2006 - 2006
Purification of a protein and in vitro assay of its activity, in the context of treatment of certain cancers.
Protein production in bacteria, protein extraction and purification, HPLC chromatography, cell culture.