Isabelle NACOUZ
Isabelle NACOUZ
La Seyne sur mer
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FIMAT
- Responsable des comptes consolidés
La Seyne sur mer
maintenant
Cabinet MVM
- Comptable
maintenant
L'Etudiant
- Contrôleur de gestion
maintenant
Formations
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
1997 - 2000
Centre International De Valbonne (Sophia Antipolis)
Sophia Antipolis
1991 - 1993
Lycée Français Charles De Gaule (London)
London
1988 - 1991
Institut Francais De Grignon
Thiais
1987 - 1988
Total French School (Aberdeen)
Aberdeen
1985 - 1987
Lycée Français Charles De Gaule (London)
London
1983 - 1985
Réseau
Alexandre PHILIPPE
Benjamin SELLAM
Delphine CARAMELLA
Erwan BARBIER
Karine FELIX
Laurent SAUVAGE
Richard MERABLI
Stephanie BRETEAU
Thierry CASSAN
Yves STEPHAN