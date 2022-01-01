Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle NAUDON
Ajouter
Isabelle NAUDON
VITROLLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
physioform eurl
- Gérante
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Deug Economie U2 Aix En Provence (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
1989 - 1992
Réseau
Fabienne BONVALLET