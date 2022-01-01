Retail
Isabelle PEBORDE
Isabelle PEBORDE
CIGOGNÉ
Entreprises
APPI
- Responsable Administrative et Financière
2012 - maintenant
Entreprise ROQUE
- Comptable unique
2012 - 2012
MENIER SARL
- Comptable Unique
2010 - 2011
SAGE COGESTIB
- RESPONSABLE COMPTABLE
2000 - 2010
Formations
CENTRE DE FORMATION CONTINUE IUT (Tours)
Tours
1997 - 1999
DECF
DECF
IUT
Tours
1995 - 1997
GEA option FC
