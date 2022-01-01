Menu

Isabelle PEBORDE

CIGOGNÉ

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • APPI - Responsable Administrative et Financière

    2012 - maintenant

  • Entreprise ROQUE - Comptable unique

    2012 - 2012

  • MENIER SARL - Comptable Unique

    2010 - 2011

  • SAGE COGESTIB - RESPONSABLE COMPTABLE

    2000 - 2010

Formations

  • CENTRE DE FORMATION CONTINUE IUT (Tours)

    Tours 1997 - 1999 DECF

    DECF

  • IUT

    Tours 1995 - 1997 GEA option FC

Réseau