Isabelle PELLETIER
Isabelle PELLETIER
LOUVIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lycée Flaubert
- Enseignante
2012 - maintenant
BTS SIO
Terminale GSI
Lycée fontenelles
- Enseignante
2006 - 2012
Service Formation Continue Université Rouen
- Responsable de formation
2000 - 2006
Formatrice bureautique et informatique
Responsable des formations DESTU puis DUFI
Formations
Université Rouen
Mont Saint Aignan
1999 - 2000
DUFI
Réseau
Christine LIOREL
Sabine LAURENT