Mickael MINOT

  • Openclassrooms
  • Digital Project Manager

Lagny-sur-Marne

En résumé

Spending 10 years of Sales experience in Japan, I came back to Europe. First step was to graduate from the Edhec Global Mba in 2012 and Second step to work as Key Account Manager in Retail fashion and beauty brands.

After this year of intensive and concrete experiences in Digital sectors, I am ready to move on. Challenge us, I am here to win with you.

Mickael Minot

Key Account Manager - Bong Retail Solutions
Alumni Ambassador - Strategic Retail Management Club Edhec
+33 (0)6 7857 3648
mickael.minot@bong.com

Mes compétences :
Motivational Speaker
Team Leader
Marketing strategy
Logistics
Business Development
Karate
Creative Strategy
Sales management

Entreprises

  • Openclassrooms - Digital Project Manager

    Direction générale | Lagny-sur-Marne 2020 - maintenant - Leading my own digital project "Pépite on Board"
    - Project rewarded - 3rd place at Startup Weekend Techstars
    - Built MVP under testing

  • Bong Retail solutions - Key Account Manager

    Commercial | 2014 - 2020 Bong Retail Solutions is the packaging branch of the powerful Group Bong which is the leading European supplier and manufacturer of specialized packaging and envelopes.

    This group is the fusion of the French company Hamelin and the Swedish company Bong Ljugdahl. Both companies have successfully co-operated in a strategic alliance and are now a strong European company with good growth.

    Through its unique geographical coverage, the new company is able to meet the needs of large pan-European customers. At the same time, the new broad product portfolio brings a more complete product offering to all customers

    ➢ Key points: Own 20 productions site worldwide – over 2000 employees – 300 years experience
    ➢ Global brands: Tyvek, Propac, Oxford and more

    When a giant decide to get into a market, everything change, so watch-out for Bong Retail Solutions!

  • Pak2000 - Sales Manager

    paris 2013 - 2014 PAK 2000 is one of the leading manufacturer of luxury and specialty packaging for major brands and retailers worldwide.   With over 35 years of market knowledge, we are known for innovation and reliability.   

    We count among our customers many of the best-known brands in the world, in the sectors of Cosmetics and Personal Care, Luxury, Fashion, Specialty Foods and Retail.

    Our factories are ISO 9001 and 14001 certified, in addition to numerous specialty certifications.   Our headquarters are in New Hampshire, USA and our sales offices are throughout North America and Europe, in Paris, London, Munich, and Milan.

  • DUO-Care France - Sales Director

    2011 - 2013 Sponsored as consultant to launch the product in Para-medical : Fix n’go, in France and Japan for Duo-care licensing during my MBA studies and hired as Sales Director from June 2012.
    France:
    ➢ Constructed and leading a Business Strategy
    ➢ Prospecting and negotiating licensing with major companies in pharmaceutical and cosmetics.
    ➢ Dealing with key account customers in sports good chain
    ➢ Set a complete ICloud E-Business tool
    International:
    ➢ Provided strategic tools to agents in US, Italy and Spain.
    ➢ Developed opening to reach U.K, Korea and South America.
    ➢ Managing agents in Japan with specific targets

  • JCE - Tokyo - Marketing and Sales Team Manager

    2010 - 2011 Mission: Developing activities with increase objective of 80%
    ➢ Settled an official Partnership with Tokyo housing agencies
    ➢ Realized affiliations with eight major chamber of commerce.
    ➢ Multiplied the customer and prospect database by 15.
    ➢ Sponsored Networking events, Gala party and charity events.
    ➢ Interviewed for a press review 9/2010 Entrepreneur Section

  • EUROJAPAN – Tokyo - Marketing Manager

    2003 - 2010 Initially hired as a Salesman, but quickly expanded to the role include Business development Sales and Marketing including employee and manager relations, policy.
    ➢ Developed activity in luxury car sector to a successful business level.
    ➢ Diversified activity to car exports to Europe and Oceania.
    ➢ Coordinated and quality control of carriers and motor vehicles
    ➢ Organized a precise Mail, E-mail merging and calling system.
    ➢ Created an effective Database system.
    ➢ Promoted a dynamic and luxury image company through coordinate communication.

  • PARTIDGES AND SHEPERDS - Official at branch

    2000 - 2001 ➢ Team manager (10 people) organizing, jobs and planning.
    ➢ Managed an operating statement (turnover and commercial margin)
    ➢ Engaged in promotional event and marketing management.

Formations

  • EDHEC MBA

    Nice 2011 - 2012 EDHEC MBA

    3 Special Achievements :
    ➢ Unique Mba consulting project elected and implemented
    ➢ Best business ideas
    ➢ Best grade in Innovation Challenge

  • NICHIBEI KAIWA GAKUIN (Tokyo)

    Tokyo 2001 - 2002 JLPT 3 level

  • SOUTH BANK UNIVERSITY SBU (London)

    London 1999 - 2000 B.A Hons - Specialty: Marketing

    Joined directly the Final year promotion after intensive English class for three months

  • Université Rouen

    Mont Saint Aignan 1997 - 1999 D.E.S.E Diploma of economy study superior (equiv to BA) - : International Market

    Institut Régional des Techniques Documentaires - C.N.A.M Certified by the National Conservatory - Doctoral degree-granting education establishment

