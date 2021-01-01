Spending 10 years of Sales experience in Japan, I came back to Europe. First step was to graduate from the Edhec Global Mba in 2012 and Second step to work as Key Account Manager in Retail fashion and beauty brands.



After this year of intensive and concrete experiences in Digital sectors, I am ready to move on. Challenge us, I am here to win with you.



Mickael Minot



Key Account Manager - Bong Retail Solutions

Alumni Ambassador - Strategic Retail Management Club Edhec

+33 (0)6 7857 3648

mickael.minot@bong.com



Mes compétences :

Motivational Speaker

Team Leader

Marketing strategy

Logistics

Business Development

Karate

Creative Strategy

Sales management