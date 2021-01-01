Menu

Romain GUYONNET

Marseille

En résumé

Voilà maintenant six ans que je m'épanouis dans le sport business suite à formation à l'EDHEC Business School en Business Management !

Après 4 belles années dans les médias au sein d'Eurosport (Discovery Communications) sur deux missions bien différentes : l'antenne et la programmation à Paris puis les Sales à Zürich, j'ai rejoint l'univers du Ticketing au sein de la BU Sport de Digitick (Vivendi) depuis août 2014 à Marseille.

En charge de mon propre portefeuille de clubs / fédérations / organisateurs je les accompagne au quotidien dans leurs stratégie Billetterie et CRM.

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Prospection commerciale
Commerce B2B
Gestion de projet
Médias

Entreprises

  • Digitick - Project Manager, Digitick Sport (Groupe Vivendi)

    Marseille 2014 - maintenant • Mission Principale :
    →Participation à l’activité commerciale de la BU Sport & Aréna sur les produits Digitick Billetterie Systems et Digitick CRM.

    • Gestion de projet :
    → Portefeuille de 30 clients (250k euros de CA)
    Clubs (Pro A, Pro B, L1, TOP14, D1,LA), Agences (Vinci Stadium, Montpellier Events, Sport plus Conseil), Fédérations (LNB, FFN),
    → Expertise et Conseil en stratégie Billetterie et Marketing :
    Optimisation des revenus (Billets, Abonnements, Produits Dérivés, Restauration,VIP, Accès) et Déveoppement de la base de données (CRM)

    • Business Développement :
    →Directeur de projets sur plusieurs Appels d’offres :
    Mondial de Hand 2017, Accor Hotels Arena ,Stade, Malherbe de Caen, CSP Limoges,

    • Management :
    →Formation et Management de 4 stagiaires/alternants

  • Eurosport - Sales Executive

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2013 °Core Missions:
    -Participation in the commercial activity of the Zurich office. Clients based in Switzerland/Austria:
    -Support to two Senior Account Managers.
    -Generate advertising revenues from existing clients and new business initiatives.

    °Control of existing contracts:
    -Implementation on TV and Digital in collaboration with the Traffic Department based in Paris.
    -Redaction and Presentation of Program & Campaign Performance analyses to the client. In collaboration with Marketing Department in Paris.
    -Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers

    °Development of media partnerships
    -Involvement in the creation of proposals based on all Eurosport Platform (TV, Online, Mobile) for key clients. In collaboration with the Media Offers Department in Paris.
    -Suggestion of new business opportunities through the knowledge of Eurosport content, acquired as Programming Executive.

  • Eurosport - Programming Executive

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2013 ° Core Missions :
    -In charge of a sports portfolio : Soccer, Tennis, Fights Sports, Entertainement (snooker, darts, dancing sports), Premium Sports (equestrianism, sailing, golf),
    -In charge of commercial vignettes and magazines programming : Horse Racing Time, Mats Point, Eurogoals, Sports Excellence.

    °Sponsoring
    -Head of Wednesday Selection slot programming content: Premium case on Wednesday evening devoted to Rolex and based on top golf, sailing and equestrianism programs.
    -Collaboration with Sales TV Offers and Sales Traffic.
    -Account Management with federations : ITTF, WCF and FISU

    °Business Development :
    -Improvement of Eurosport content through new rights acquisitions, new events promotions and new partnerships.
    -Project Manager on the creation of a temporary channel based on 24H Le Mans

    °Project Management :
    -Business Analyses reports elaboration and presentation
    -Project Manager on editorial and broadcast strategy on Eurosport top events :London OG, UEFA Euro 2012, FIS W.CUP, ATP Grand Slams.

    °Management :
    -Training of two interns

  • Orange - Conducteur d'Activité

    Paris 2010 - 2010 • Achats/ Logistique:

    →Négociations avec les fournisseurs locaux. Gestion des Stocks en interne.
    →Responsable d'un budget de 50k euros
    • Management :
    →Responsable de deux équipes de 3 techniciens. →Planification, Organisation et budgétisation des interventions de rénovation du réseau.

  • Schola Africa - Responsable pôle Bourse

    2009 - 2011 Partenariat :
    -Responsable du pôle démarchage :
    -Création de partenariats avec des entreprises.
    -Rédaction de dossiers de subvention aux fondations

    Evènementiel/Logistique :
    -Organisation et réalisation d'un voyage humanitaire d'un mois au Burkina Faso à Bobo Dioulasso.
    -Organisation d'une kermesse en juin 2010 à Sarfalao pour la cérémonie de clôture de notre centre de couture
    -Intervention de sensibilisation dans plusieurs collèges du Nord Pas de Calais
    -Organisation d'un concert de musique africaine, de repas africains dans la métropole lilloise

    Management :
    -Responsable d’une équipe de 7 personnes.

  • Projet Afan Forest - Chargé de Projet

    2007 - 2007 - chantier humanitaire à Pontardawe au Pays de Galles prés de Swansea
    -chantier international avec plusieurs étudiants originaires du monde entier espagnol, anglais, gallois, mexicain, italian, ...

    mission :

    -cahier des charges à respecter pour un chantier de rénovation de forêt
    -responsable de la gestion du budget
    -coupe d'arbres, déviations de ruisseau, construction de ponts...

    Durée:

    -deux mois

Formations

