Romain GUYONNET

-
Digitick
- Project Manager, Digitick Sport (Groupe Vivendi)
Marseille
2014 - maintenant
• Mission Principale :
→Participation à l’activité commerciale de la BU Sport & Aréna sur les produits Digitick Billetterie Systems et Digitick CRM.
• Gestion de projet :
→ Portefeuille de 30 clients (250k euros de CA)
Clubs (Pro A, Pro B, L1, TOP14, D1,LA), Agences (Vinci Stadium, Montpellier Events, Sport plus Conseil), Fédérations (LNB, FFN),
→ Expertise et Conseil en stratégie Billetterie et Marketing :
Optimisation des revenus (Billets, Abonnements, Produits Dérivés, Restauration,VIP, Accès) et Déveoppement de la base de données (CRM)
• Business Développement :
→Directeur de projets sur plusieurs Appels d’offres :
Mondial de Hand 2017, Accor Hotels Arena ,Stade, Malherbe de Caen, CSP Limoges,
• Management :
→Formation et Management de 4 stagiaires/alternants
-
Eurosport
- Sales Executive
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2013
°Core Missions:
-Participation in the commercial activity of the Zurich office. Clients based in Switzerland/Austria:
-Support to two Senior Account Managers.
-Generate advertising revenues from existing clients and new business initiatives.
°Control of existing contracts:
-Implementation on TV and Digital in collaboration with the Traffic Department based in Paris.
-Redaction and Presentation of Program & Campaign Performance analyses to the client. In collaboration with Marketing Department in Paris.
-Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers
°Development of media partnerships
-Involvement in the creation of proposals based on all Eurosport Platform (TV, Online, Mobile) for key clients. In collaboration with the Media Offers Department in Paris.
-Suggestion of new business opportunities through the knowledge of Eurosport content, acquired as Programming Executive.
-
Eurosport
- Programming Executive
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2011 - 2013
° Core Missions :
-In charge of a sports portfolio : Soccer, Tennis, Fights Sports, Entertainement (snooker, darts, dancing sports), Premium Sports (equestrianism, sailing, golf),
-In charge of commercial vignettes and magazines programming : Horse Racing Time, Mats Point, Eurogoals, Sports Excellence.
°Sponsoring
-Head of Wednesday Selection slot programming content: Premium case on Wednesday evening devoted to Rolex and based on top golf, sailing and equestrianism programs.
-Collaboration with Sales TV Offers and Sales Traffic.
-Account Management with federations : ITTF, WCF and FISU
°Business Development :
-Improvement of Eurosport content through new rights acquisitions, new events promotions and new partnerships.
-Project Manager on the creation of a temporary channel based on 24H Le Mans
°Project Management :
-Business Analyses reports elaboration and presentation
-Project Manager on editorial and broadcast strategy on Eurosport top events :London OG, UEFA Euro 2012, FIS W.CUP, ATP Grand Slams.
°Management :
-Training of two interns
-
Orange
- Conducteur d'Activité
Paris
2010 - 2010
• Achats/ Logistique:
→Négociations avec les fournisseurs locaux. Gestion des Stocks en interne.
→Responsable d'un budget de 50k euros
• Management :
→Responsable de deux équipes de 3 techniciens. →Planification, Organisation et budgétisation des interventions de rénovation du réseau.
-
Schola Africa
- Responsable pôle Bourse
2009 - 2011
Partenariat :
-Responsable du pôle démarchage :
-Création de partenariats avec des entreprises.
-Rédaction de dossiers de subvention aux fondations
Evènementiel/Logistique :
-Organisation et réalisation d'un voyage humanitaire d'un mois au Burkina Faso à Bobo Dioulasso.
-Organisation d'une kermesse en juin 2010 à Sarfalao pour la cérémonie de clôture de notre centre de couture
-Intervention de sensibilisation dans plusieurs collèges du Nord Pas de Calais
-Organisation d'un concert de musique africaine, de repas africains dans la métropole lilloise
Management :
-Responsable d’une équipe de 7 personnes.
-
Projet Afan Forest
- Chargé de Projet
2007 - 2007
- chantier humanitaire à Pontardawe au Pays de Galles prés de Swansea
-chantier international avec plusieurs étudiants originaires du monde entier espagnol, anglais, gallois, mexicain, italian, ...
mission :
-cahier des charges à respecter pour un chantier de rénovation de forêt
-responsable de la gestion du budget
-coupe d'arbres, déviations de ruisseau, construction de ponts...
Durée:
-deux mois