Romain GUYONNET

Voilà maintenant six ans que je m'épanouis dans le sport business suite à formation à l'EDHEC Business School en Business Management !



Après 4 belles années dans les médias au sein d'Eurosport (Discovery Communications) sur deux missions bien différentes : l'antenne et la programmation à Paris puis les Sales à Zürich, j'ai rejoint l'univers du Ticketing au sein de la BU Sport de Digitick (Vivendi) depuis août 2014 à Marseille.



En charge de mon propre portefeuille de clubs / fédérations / organisateurs je les accompagne au quotidien dans leurs stratégie Billetterie et CRM.



Mes compétences :

Commerce international

Prospection commerciale

Commerce B2B

Gestion de projet

Médias