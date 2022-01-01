Retail
Isabelle PERIES
Isabelle PERIES
Colomiers
En résumé
Pas de description
Groupe eXcent
- Assistante achats
Colomiers
2001 - maintenant
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier DUT GEA
Auch
1995 - 1997
FINANCES COMPTABILITE
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot
Toulouse
1993 - 1995
Frédéric VOISIN
Guillaume ERNOULT
Jean-Baptiste MEVEL
Mélanie DENIS
Nathalie COTENTIN
Nicolas VIGROUX
Olivier ROMEU
Stephane VASSELON
Thomas TINEL