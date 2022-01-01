Isabelle PIOC

Starting out in communication, her professional experience has always been driven by an infectious curiosity, her passion for discovery and sense of style.

With her natural organisational, guiding and counselling skills, she founded her own press and public relations agency. For 15 years, Isabelle advised companies in the corporate branding or their image.

In 2013, Isabelle left for other climes and started her Private Chauffeur business. The concept being to in time, reconcile business with her passion for history and culture.



With her experience of organising high-end transport, she started The Dealigence in 2017.