Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle PLACE-MARCOZ
Ajouter
Isabelle PLACE-MARCOZ
THONON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HUG Geneve
- Infirmière
1999 - maintenant
cabinet liberal
- Infirmière libérale
trinite
1986 - 1998
En association avec 2 infirmières
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Caroline BOULAY-SAVORNIN
Christelle VIGNOLA
Dominique SAVORNIN
François LANDURÉ
Marie-Pierre SCHWAAB