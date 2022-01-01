Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle POIRET
Ajouter
Isabelle POIRET
Gonesse
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Ostwald
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mory Ducros
- Responsable Commerciale
Gonesse
2012 - 2015
Formations
ECP (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
1989 - 1991
Réseau
Franck CHARLES
Peggy MANNAS
Teresa Isabel RODRIGUES (SEQUEIRA ANDRADE DE PAIVA)