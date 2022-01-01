Isabelle PONT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lentillac-Saint-Blaise
Ingénieur spécialiste Etudes et Développements
Analyse (étude détaillée fonctionnelle, étude technique, spécifications détaillées).
Qualification, Réalisation et Mise en œuvre d’applications.
Réalisation des opérations de TMA.
Assistance client.
Systèmes d'exploitation : Architecture Client/serveur Oracle, Unix, Citrix
Langages : PL/SQL, Shell, Cobol
SGBD : Oracle
Progiciels : HR Access, Cognos Impromptu, Business Object, Microsoft Dynamics Ax
Mes compétences :
COBOL
HR Access
Impromptu
Microsoft SQL
Oracle
PL SQL
Shell
UNIX