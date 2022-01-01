Menu

Isabelle PONT

LENTILLAC SAINT BLAISE

En résumé

Ingénieur spécialiste Etudes et Développements

Analyse (étude détaillée fonctionnelle, étude technique, spécifications détaillées).
Qualification, Réalisation et Mise en œuvre d’applications.
Réalisation des opérations de TMA.
Assistance client.

Systèmes d'exploitation : Architecture Client/serveur Oracle, Unix, Citrix
Langages : PL/SQL, Shell, Cobol
SGBD : Oracle
Progiciels : HR Access, Cognos Impromptu, Business Object, Microsoft Dynamics Ax

Mes compétences :
COBOL
HR Access
Impromptu
Microsoft SQL
Oracle
PL SQL
Shell
UNIX

Entreprises

  • S. A. M. Technologies / Groupe Arche - Analyste / Développeur

    2011 - maintenant

  • IBM - Analyste / Développeur

    Bois-Colombes 1998 - 2010 Analyste Spécialiste Produit en Gestion des Ressources Humaines, Recrutement, Formation et Gestion de la Paie à travers le progiciel HR Access.

    Responsabilités exercées :
    Analyse (étude détaillée fonctionnelle, étude technique, écrans, documents, spécifications détaillées)
    Qualification, Réalisation et Mise en œuvre d’applications

    Domaines applicatifs connus :
    Santé, Secteur public

    Domaines de gestion couverts :
    Ressources Humaines, Paie, Migration d’applications, Euro, An 2000, ARTT, Recrutement, Formation
    Datawarehouse, Datamart, Informationnel

    Techniques et outils pratiqués :
    Systèmes d'exploitation : Architecture Client/serveur Oracle, Unix
    Languages : PL/SQL, Shell, Cobol
    SGBD : Oracle
    Progiciels : HR Access, Cognos Impromptu, Business Object XI R3

Formations

