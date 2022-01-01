Isabelle PONS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rueil-Malmaison
Profil complet sur LinkedIn fr.linkedin.com/in/ipons/
ou
Contactez-moi pour échanger sur votre problématique : isabelle@ipons.net
Un triple parcours
Professionnelle du marketing et de la communication 360° BtoB et BtoC en agence de communication, grandes entreprises, PME et start up innovantes et en consulting.
Quelques entreprises qui m'ont fait confiance
isilines (Transdev) ; en cours
Orange Business Services, Neuf Télécom Entreprises, TER/SNCF, Neoen (Direct Energie), ANDRA, Wikango, La Halle, RFI, Institut de la Vision, Euro RSCG...
Mes compétences :
Marketing communication
Brand management
Leadership
Communication 2.0
Social media marketing
Digital marketing
Strategic communications
Internal and external communications
Mobile marketing
Press relations
Crisis Communications
Communication 360
Communication audit
Change management
Content strategy