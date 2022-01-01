Menu

Isabelle PONS

RUEIL MALMAISON

En résumé

Profil complet sur LinkedIn fr.linkedin.com/in/ipons/
Contactez-moi pour échanger sur votre problématique : isabelle@ipons.net

Un triple parcours
Professionnelle du marketing et de la communication 360° BtoB et BtoC en agence de communication, grandes entreprises, PME et start up innovantes et en consulting.

Quelques entreprises qui m'ont fait confiance
isilines (Transdev) ; en cours
Orange Business Services, Neuf Télécom Entreprises, TER/SNCF, Neoen (Direct Energie), ANDRA, Wikango, La Halle, RFI, Institut de la Vision, Euro RSCG...






Mes compétences :
Marketing communication
Brand management
Leadership
Communication 2.0
Social media marketing
Digital marketing
Strategic communications
Internal and external communications
Mobile marketing
Press relations
Crisis Communications
Communication 360
Communication audit
Change management
Content strategy

Entreprises

  • Owner - Consultante Marketing Communication et Digital

    2012 - maintenant isilines par Transdev : lancement d'une nouvelle marque

  • Wikango - Directrice Marketing, Communication et Web

    2009 - 2012

  • Neuf Telecom Entreprises - Directrice de la Communication

    2003 - 2003

  • Village Bleu - Responsable de Centres de profit

    2003 - 2008

  • Orange Business Services (Transpac puis Global One puis Equant) - Directrice Web et Publicité

    1999 - 2003

  • Chili - Directrice Associée, membre fondateur

    1993 - 1998

  • Groupe Euro RSCG - Kendo - Directrice de clientèle

    1990 - 1993

Formations

Réseau