Isabelle PORTELA
Isabelle PORTELA
PARIS cedex 08
Entreprises
Nexity
- Responsable Partenaires et Back office Commercial
PARIS cedex 08
2015 - maintenant
NEXITY
- Chargée Administration des Ventes
PARIS cedex 08
2004 - 2015
Manpower
- Assistante d 'agence
Nanterre cedex
1999 - 2004
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Européenne
Paris
1997 - 1998
MANAGER COMMERCIAL B to B
Lycée Eugene Delacroix
Drancy
1995 - 1997
BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE
Réseau
Céline GAONAC'H
Ingrid VALENTIN
Ludivine GUILLOTIN
Myriam BIENVENU (FANEN)
Thierry LEMPORTE
Veronique GABORY