Isabelle PRIOUX

Issy-les-Moulineaux.

En résumé

Senior business leader with expertise in Cloud and Digital transformation and proven track record in solution selling to Enterprise and Partners
Strong leadership in sales and business development, self-motivated and energetic
Passionate about people management with a proven ability to recruit and strengthen sales teams
Adaptability to change
Excellent communication skills, able to establish sustainable and profitable relationships with customers and partners

Mes compétences :
Organisation du travail
Cloud computing
Management commercial
Travail en équipe

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Cloud & Infrastructure Sales Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2014 - maintenant Manage 12 solution sale specialists on Cloud and Infrastructure, covering large organizations and SMB
    Develop/execute business plans and provide regular reports on performance
    Accountable for licensing revenue and Cloud consumption, manage pipeline and forecast on a quarterly basis
    FY budget above 120 M$ in License and Cloud Services
    Leverage Partners Ecosystem to engage customers on Cloud Solutions (ISV Market Place)

  • Microsoft - Sales & Services Delivery Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2010 - 2014 Lead and manage a team of 14 people, composed of sellers and technical account managers
    Increase Microsoft Premier services penetration with a target of 50 new customers each year (starting with 40 customers, more than 200 customers after 3 years)
    FY budget above 15 M$ in Services

  • Microsoft - Partner Lead, System Integrators

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2008 - 2012 Develop Microsoft Service partnership with System Integrators,
    Sell Microsoft service offerings and recruit partners in France
    Lead the partner community in France and share best practices with Corp

  • Microsoft - Senior Solution Sales Specialist

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2005 - 2008 Server infrastructures & Management solution sales

  • Microsoft - Partner Account Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2000 - 2004 Target, identify and recruit Telco’s and Service providers to launch Microsoft partnership program
    Promote new licensing model and generate revenues with Telco’s and Service Providers (sell-through revenue)

  • IBM - Solution Sales Specialist

    Bois-Colombes 1996 - 1999 Develop new business selling Tivoli solutions
    Top/down commercial approach
    Generate revenue on large accounts in manufacturing sector

  • Bull - Account Manager

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 1989 - 1996 Responsible for driving hardware, software and services sales
    January 1991 to August 1996: Ministry of Finance
    April1989 to December 1991: larges accounts in Public Sector and Banking, located in Guadeloupe

Formations

