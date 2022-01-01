Menu

Isabelle PROST

MASSIEUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AXIA - Responsable d'agence

    2016 - maintenant

  • LILOU ROSES - Responsable magasin

    2013 - 2016

  • GROUPE ADEQUAT - Responsable d'agence

    1996 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau