Isabelle RANNOU

BREST

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT - Responsable administrative

    2007 - maintenant

  • SITA OUEST - Assistante d'Exploitation

    2006 - 2007

  • VERRES BENNES SERVICES - Assistante d'exploitation

    1993 - 2006 1993

  • BRETAGNE TOURAINE DISTRIBUTION - Secrétaire / Standardiste

    1990 - 1993

Formations

Réseau