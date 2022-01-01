Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle RANNOU
Ajouter
Isabelle RANNOU
BREST
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Brest
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT
- Responsable administrative
2007 - maintenant
SITA OUEST
- Assistante d'Exploitation
2006 - 2007
VERRES BENNES SERVICES
- Assistante d'exploitation
1993 - 2006
1993
BRETAGNE TOURAINE DISTRIBUTION
- Secrétaire / Standardiste
1990 - 1993
Formations
Lycée Dupuy De Lome
Brest
1987 - 1989
Réseau
Alexandra BELEC
Audrey RIOU
Kristel MAUPIN
Sarah LACARRERE