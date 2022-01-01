Menu

Isabelle RIESS

Antony

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Valence

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ATOL - Directrice magasin

    Antony 2006 - maintenant

  • OPTIQUE HASBANIAN - OPTICIENNE COLLABORATRICE

    2004 - 2006

  • VISUAL - OPTICIENNE COLLABORATRICE

    SERRIS 2001 - 2004

Formations

  • Centre EFSO Cours Galien

    Lyon 2002 - 2003 CQP RESPONSABLE TECHNIQUE MAGASIN D'OPTIQUE

    CONTRAT DE PROFESSIONNALISATION OPTIQUE VISUAL PERRIN, CABESTANY (66)

  • SUP D'OPTIQUE VISUAL

    Grigny 2001 - 2002 CQP RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL MAGASIN D'OPTIQUE

    CONTRAT DE PROFESSIONNALISATION OPTIQUE VISUAL PERRIN, CABESTANY (66)

  • Fizeau Ecole Supérieure D'Optique Lunetterie

    Fougeres 1999 - 2001 BTS OPTICIEN LUNETIER ALTERNANCE

    CONTRAT D'ALTERNANCE ALAIN AFFLELOU MAYENNE (53)
    CQP REPONSABLE COMMERCIAL 2002
    CQP RESPONSABLE TECHNIQUE 2003

Réseau