Isabelle RIESS
Isabelle RIESS
Antony
Entreprises
ATOL
- Directrice magasin
Antony
2006 - maintenant
OPTIQUE HASBANIAN
- OPTICIENNE COLLABORATRICE
2004 - 2006
VISUAL
- OPTICIENNE COLLABORATRICE
SERRIS
2001 - 2004
Formations
Centre EFSO Cours Galien
Lyon
2002 - 2003
CQP RESPONSABLE TECHNIQUE MAGASIN D'OPTIQUE
CONTRAT DE PROFESSIONNALISATION OPTIQUE VISUAL PERRIN, CABESTANY (66)
SUP D'OPTIQUE VISUAL
Grigny
2001 - 2002
CQP RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL MAGASIN D'OPTIQUE
CONTRAT DE PROFESSIONNALISATION OPTIQUE VISUAL PERRIN, CABESTANY (66)
Fizeau Ecole Supérieure D'Optique Lunetterie
Fougeres
1999 - 2001
BTS OPTICIEN LUNETIER ALTERNANCE
CONTRAT D'ALTERNANCE ALAIN AFFLELOU MAYENNE (53)
CQP REPONSABLE COMMERCIAL 2002
CQP RESPONSABLE TECHNIQUE 2003
Réseau
Alexandre CLAUDE
Cyrielle MULLER
Eric PESCHEL
Justine TREIBER
Mathias LEBRATI
Olivier VIALA
Patricia PIERI
Sylvain YANNACOPOULOS
Vincent DONNEGER