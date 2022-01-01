Retail
Isabelle ROBIN
Isabelle ROBIN
NANTES
En résumé
Entreprises
Crédit Agricole Atlantique Vendée
- Chargée de Gestion Multicanal
NANTES
2010 - maintenant
En charge de la communication sur le site internet et sur les nouveaux moyens de communication.
Formations
IUP BANQUE FINANCE ISBFE (Nantes)
Nantes
1995 - 1999
Maitrise
Réseau
Adrien MATHIEU
Bénédicte JAGLIN
Caroline DORONIS
Coline HENRY
Hélène BARRAUD-SALAÜN
Marie BERNY
Olivier CHAILLOU
Pierre CRASSAT
Yannick CROSSOUARD