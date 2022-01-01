Menu

Isma REHIOU

  • Sferis Filiale SNCF
  • Responsable Pelle Rail route / MRT & LFT

75009

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Sferis Filiale SNCF - Responsable Pelle Rail route / MRT & LFT

    Production | 75009 2020 - 2022

  • SFERIS - Direction Matériel

    Production | Verrières-le-Buisson (91370) 2017 - 2020

  • Eiffage Infrastructures - Pichenot - Assistante Technique Sce Matériel

    2008 - 2017

  • Magasin Planete SATURN - Assistante Marketing et Publicité

    2007 - 2008

  • SARL SOFINIS - Responsable de Magain

    2004 - 2008

  • Hirondelles Voyages - Commercial En " Time Share" Vacances à temps partagés

    2003 - 2004

  • Sonatrach - Mémoire de fin d'études "Gestion des approvisionnemets "Option Amortissable "

    2000 - 2003 Sce Production & Approvisionnements

Formations

  • Cesi

    Arcueil 2008 - 2009 Animateur Qualité

  • Ecole Superieur De Gestion (Alger)

    Alger 1996 - 2000 Téchnicien superieur en Informatique de gestion

    Animateur qualité CESI Arceuil

    Informatique de gestion

Réseau