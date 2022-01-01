Isma REHIOU

-
Sferis Filiale SNCF
- Responsable Pelle Rail route / MRT & LFT
Production | 75009
2020 - 2022
-
SFERIS
- Direction Matériel
Production | Verrières-le-Buisson (91370)
2017 - 2020
-
Eiffage Infrastructures - Pichenot
- Assistante Technique Sce Matériel
2008 - 2017
-
Magasin Planete SATURN
- Assistante Marketing et Publicité
2007 - 2008
-
SARL SOFINIS
- Responsable de Magain
2004 - 2008
-
Hirondelles Voyages
- Commercial En " Time Share" Vacances à temps partagés
2003 - 2004
-
Sonatrach
- Mémoire de fin d'études "Gestion des approvisionnemets "Option Amortissable "
2000 - 2003
Sce Production & Approvisionnements