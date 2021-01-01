Istvan MARTIN

Commercial Sales Agent in Wines &Spirits
- Wines of TOKAJ and other regions of Hungary
- Wines of Bordeaux
MY PRINCIPAL GOAL is to explore and select well-known but also lesser-known yet quality wines and spirits (currently) from France and Hungary, and elaborate promising offers, which are well adapted to the actual market tendencies and meets my clients' need and expectation.
WSET® Level 3 Awarded in Wines and Spirits with
Master II - Wine Marketing and Mangement
Master I - Luxury Brand Management, Food and Wine
My addresses : Bordeaux in FRANCE and Budapest in HONGRIE
Trilingual : français, anglais, hongrois
Contact: istvanmartin@hotmail.com
Mes compétences :
Marketing and Management
Prospection commerciale
Développement de stratégie commercial
Commerce International export
Wine Marketing and Management
Suivi et analyse des ventes
Luxury brand Management
Négotiation