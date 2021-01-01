Menu

Istvan MARTIN

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Commercial Sales Agent in Wines &Spirits

- Wines of TOKAJ and other regions of Hungary
- Wines of Bordeaux

MY PRINCIPAL GOAL is to explore and select well-known but also lesser-known yet quality wines and spirits (currently) from France and Hungary, and elaborate promising offers, which are well adapted to the actual market tendencies and meets my clients' need and expectation.


WSET® Level 3 Awarded in Wines and Spirits with
Master II - Wine Marketing and Mangement
Master I - Luxury Brand Management, Food and Wine

My addresses : Bordeaux in FRANCE and Budapest in HONGRIE
Trilingual : français, anglais, hongrois

Contact: istvanmartin@hotmail.com


Mes compétences :
Marketing and Management
Prospection commerciale
Développement de stratégie commercial
Commerce International export
Wine Marketing and Management
Suivi et analyse des ventes
Luxury brand Management
Négotiation

Entreprises

  • spécialisé sur le marché français et hongrois - Agent Commercial en Vin & Spiritueux

    2015 - maintenant

  • Projet professionel personnel - TOKAJI Branding Consultant

    2014 - maintenant

  • . - Due à mes initiatives...

    2013 - maintenant Due à mes initiatives et recommandations, l'INSEEC Business School à Bordeaux a intégré, la toute première fois, le sujet " le marché du vins hongrois & Tokaj" dans son programme annuel depuis 2013.

  • Château HAUT-BAILLY grand cru classé Pessac-Léognan - Période de formation, partie des études MBA INSEEC

    2012 - 2012 • Missions : recherche marketing du marché international
    • Œnotourisme : accueil – visites – dégustation – ventes
    • Responsable des ventes et gestion de la boutique du Château Haut Bailly
    • Participation et organisation des évènements au Château

  • Opéra National de Bordeaux , Deutsche Oper am Rhein - Artiste Choregraphique

    1990 - 2011 Incarnation des rôles principaux du répertoire classique, moderne et contemporain

Formations

Réseau