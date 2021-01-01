Istvan MARTIN

Commercial Sales Agent in Wines &Spirits



- Wines of TOKAJ and other regions of Hungary

- Wines of Bordeaux



MY PRINCIPAL GOAL is to explore and select well-known but also lesser-known yet quality wines and spirits (currently) from France and Hungary, and elaborate promising offers, which are well adapted to the actual market tendencies and meets my clients' need and expectation.





WSET® Level 3 Awarded in Wines and Spirits with

Master II - Wine Marketing and Mangement

Master I - Luxury Brand Management, Food and Wine



My addresses : Bordeaux in FRANCE and Budapest in HONGRIE

Trilingual : français, anglais, hongrois



Contact: istvanmartin@hotmail.com





Mes compétences :

Marketing and Management

Prospection commerciale

Développement de stratégie commercial

Commerce International export

Wine Marketing and Management

Suivi et analyse des ventes

Luxury brand Management

Négotiation