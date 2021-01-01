Jacques MICHEL

-
John Cockerill
- Commissioning Manger
Autre | SAFI - MAROC
2021 - maintenant
Flue Gas Scrubbing Project – SAFI (MOROCCO):
(OCP Phosphate Production Unit)
• Pre-Commissioning / Commissioning Preparation.
• Commissioning Philosophy implementation.
• Commissioning Strategy implementation.
• Project subsystem splitting.
• Check Sheets and Test Sheets Creation.
• Subcontractor Following up and Coordination Management.
• Assistance to Project Manager and Project Engineers.
• Assistance to Construction Manager and Leaders.
SOFSID
- Commissioning Manager
Autre | Aix-en-Provence (13080)
2019 - 2020
LOREGAZ Project – LORETTO:
(New Propane Storage and Regasification Station)
• Pre-Commissioning / Commissioning Preparation.
• Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
• Commissioning Strategy drafting.
• Project subsystem splitting.
• Check Sheets and Test Sheets Creation.
• Commissioning Team Management.
• Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
• Engineering documents review and comment.
• Contractor documents review and comment.
• Subcontractor Following up and Coordination Management.
DTP Mining
- COMMISSIONING MANAGER
2018 - 2019
GAC Project - TINGUILINTA (GUINEA):
New Bauxite Ore Mining Plant.
* Pre-Commissioning / Commissioning Preparation.
* Commissioning Methodology implementation.
* Check Sheets and Test Sheets Creation.
* Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
* Commissioning Strategy drafting.
* Project subsystem splitting.
* Commissioning Team Management.
* Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
* Engineering documents review and comment.
* Contractor documents review and comment.
NOVARKA
- ICS Commissioning Leader
2018 - 2018
Planification et répartition des tâches de commissioning
NOVARKA
- ICS PRECOMM / COMMISSIONING LEADER
2018 - 2018
New Safe Confinement Project - TCHERNOBYL (UKRAINA):
Integrated Control System (ICS)
* Pre-Commissioning /Commissioning Preparation:
* Commissioning Progress Follow-up
* Weekly Meeting attendee
* Team Management of 8 technicians.
* Commissioning Strategy drafting.
* Site Integration Test procedures drafting.
* Distribution of the tasks.
* Follow-up of Instrument check.
* Validation of Functional Test and Operational Tests.
* Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
ERAMET Ingénierie
- COMMISSIONING MANAGER
2017 - 2017
ESTUAIRE Project - SANDOUVILLE (FRANCE):
Nickel ore processing modification.
* Pre-Commissioning / Commissioning Preparation:
* Commissioning Methodology implementation.
* Check Sheets and Test Sheets Creation.
* Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
* Commissioning Strategy drafting.
* Project subsystem splitting.
* Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
* Engineering documents review and comment.
* Contractor documents review and comment.
Eramet
- Commissioning Manager
Paris Cedex
2017 - 2017
Mise en place d'une méthodologie du commissioning et formalisation des activités de commissioning.
YAMGAZ
- PRECOMM / COMMISSIONING LEADER
2016 - 2016
Control Center Building (CCB)
* Pre-Commissioning /Commissioning Preparation:
* Commissioning Progress Follow-up
* Weekly Meeting attendee
* Following up of Subcontractors Pre-Commissioning activities.
* Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
* Commissioning Strategy drafting.
* Project subsystem splitting.
* Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
* Engineering documents review and comment.
* Contractor documents review and comment.
* Assistance to project manager and project engineers.
* Assistance for building and populating the EASYPLANT database.
* Management of vendor assistance (Mobilization, demobilization, ...).
Technip
- PreComm/Comm Leader
Paris
2016 - 2016
Préparation et Suivi du Commissioning du Module CCB pour YAMAL
TOTAL E&P
- COMMISSIONING SITE LEADER
2015 - 2016
PAGEAU Refurbishing Project - TOTAL E&P GABON:
New E&I Cabin, new Gas Generators and Export Pumps
* Commissioning execution Management under SIMOPS:
* Commissioning Progress Follow-up
* Weekly Meeting attendee
* Commissioning activities management under SIMOPS and conform to OPERCOM™ Methodology.
* Operational Tests Procedure reviewing.
* Job Risk Assessments.
* Assistance to Supervisors
* Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for following up of the ICAPS© database.
* Assistance to Construction Manager and Leaders.
* Management of vendor assistance (Mobilization, demobilization, boarding, ...).
TOTAL E&P GABON
- Commissioning Site Leader
COURBEVOIE
2015 - 2016
Commissioning projet Pageau Gabon
TOTAL Refinery Antwerpen
- COMMISSIONING LEADER
2014 - 2015
OPTARA Project - Lot 3&4 - Refinery upgrade and modifications:
New ITR Building, new Boilers and Sour Water Stripper
New 150kV & 36kV main substation and a new 36kV & 11kV substation
* Commissioning preparation:
* Contractors Commissioning Preparation Progress Follow-up
* Assistance to Commissioning Contractor.
* Commissioning Philosophy Advice under SIMOPS and conform to OPERCOM™ Methodology.
* Commissioning Strategy Advice under SIMOPS constraints.
* Project Subsystem Splitting Review and Recommendation.
* Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
* Engineering documents review and comment.
* Contractor documents review and comment.
* Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for building and populating the ICAPS© database.
TOTAL RC Refinerij Antwerpen
- Commissioning Engineer / Commissioning Site Leader
2014 - 2015
Suivi des contractors à la mise en place du commissioning sur le Projet OPTARA à la Raffinerie d'Anvers
-
ENTREPOSE - DKLNG
- COMMISSIONING ENGINEER
2013 - 2013
DUNKERQUE LNG Terminal Project - LNG Storage Tanks:
* Commissioning Procedures drafting.
Entrepose Contracting
- COMMISSIONING SITE LEADER
Colombes
2013 - 2013
RBT 7 Tank DJENO Project TOTAL E&P CONGO:
* Commissioning preparation:
* Commissioning Progress Follow-up
* Weekly Meeting attendee
* Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
* Commissioning Strategy drafting.
* Project subsystem splitting.
* Engineering documents review and comment.
* Contractor documents review and comment.
* ICSS Modification and upgrade following up. Change over procedure acceptance.
* Commissioning activities management.
* Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for following up of the ICAPS© database.
* Assistance to Construction Manager and Leaders.
* Assistance to Company Manager and Leaders.
Entrepose Contracting
- Commissioning Site Leader
Colombes
2013 - 2013
Commissioning Site Leader Projet RBT7 Terminal Djeno CONGO
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES
- ICAPS(c) MANAGER
2012 - 2013
CPF ICHTHYS project INPEX
* Interfaces development and implementation between SHI database and ICAPS©
* Automatic data base transfer development (2 times per day) between SHI server and INPEX server.
* ICAPS© Database Population and Management.
* EEHA requirement tasks implementation into Databases.
* EEHA check sheets creation.
* Commissioning Site Leader Deputy
* Commissioning preparation:
* Commissioning Preparation Progress Follow-up
* Weekly Meeting attendee
* Assistance to Commissioning Site Leader
* Assistance to Contractor Commissioning Manager
* Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
* Commissioning Strategy drafting.
* Project subsystem splitting.
* Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
Samsung Engineering
- COMMISSIONING Engineer
Séoul
2012 - 2013
mise en place de la politique et la stratégie du commissioning sur le projet ICHTHYS CPF pour SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES en Corée.
-
Snc Lavalin
- PRECOMM / COMM LEADER
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2012
KHARYAGA Phase IV project TOTAL E&P RUSSIE (Lyon & Moscow):
* Commissioning preparation:
* Commissioning Preparation Progress Follow-up
* Weekly Meeting attendee in Moscow
* Assistance to Commissioning Contractor
* Assistance to Contractor Commissioning Manager
* Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
* Commissioning Strategy drafting.
* Project subsystem splitting.
* ICSS Strategy and Philosophy expertise. Assistance to Engineering in Assessment of feasibility and consistency of the logics.
* Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
* Engineering documents review and comment.
* Contractor documents review and comment.
* Assistance to project manager and project engineers.
* Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for building and populating the ICAPS© database.
Snc Lavalin
- PreCommissioning/Commissioning Leader
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - 2012
Mise en place de la politique et de la stratégie du préCommissioning et du commissioning sur le projet KHARYAGA (RUSSIE)
DSME
- COMMISSIONING ENGINEER
2011 - 2012
CLOV project TOTAL E&P ANGOLA (KOREA):
* Interfaces development and implementation between DSME data base and ICAPS©
* Automatic data base transfer (2 times per day) between DSME server, CEGELEC server and TOTAL server.
* Software development and implementation for automatic generation of OTP document for F&G system and SSS as per OPERCOM™ Methodology.
* Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for building and populating the ICAPS© database.
* Commissioning preparation:
* Commissioning Preparation Progress Follow-up
* Weekly Meeting attendee
* Assistance to Commissioning Site Leader
* Assistance to Contractor Commissioning Manager
* Operational Test Procedures preparation:
* F&G
* Fire Water Pumps
* Cargo Tank Transfer Pumps
* Seawater Filtration
* ...
Daewoo Engineering ; Construction
- COMMISSIONING ENGINEER
Seoul
2011 - 2012
définition de la stratégie et des procédure du commissioning sur le projet CLOV pour DSME Corée
-
Cegelec
- TRAINER
Saint-Denis
2011 - 2011
CEGELEC Catex
1 Course for 1 trainee during 3 days
-
CEGELEC Catex
- TRAINER
2011 - 2011
3 days of course for trainees
* OPERCOM™ Methodology description.
* Course Schedule description.
* Role-playing.
* Analysis of situations and behaviors.
TOTAL E&P NIGERIA
- COMMISSIONING MANAGER
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2011
Projects in charge in affiliate:
* FSO Oily Water Treatment.
* AMENAM Oily Water Treatment.
* OML 100 FIFI Up-grade.
* OML 100 ICSS Up-grade.
* Commissioning Philosophy drafting for projects in affiliate.
* Commissioning Strategy drafting for projects in affiliate.
* Project subsystem splitting.
* Commissioning Team recruitment for projects in affiliate.
* Engineering documents review and comment.
* Contractor documents review and comment.
* Assistance to project managers and project engineers.
* ICSS Strategy and Philosophy expertise.
* Assistance to Engineering in Assessment of feasibility and consistency of logic of the ICSS.
* Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
* Assistance to Commissioning Site Leaders.
* Assistance to ICAPS© Managers for building and populating the ICAPS© database.
* Assistance to Engineering.
* Software development and implementation for automatic generation of the subsystem list as per OPERCOM™ Methodology.
TOTAL E&P NIGERIA
- COMMISSIONING MANAGER
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2011
TOTAL E&P NIGERIA
- OPERCOM(tm) METHODOLOGY TRAINER
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2011
5 days Courses for trainees
* OPERCOM™ Methodology description.
* OPERCOM™ Methodology applied to commissioning activities.
* Preparation of commissioning activities.
* Sub-systems splitting and battery limits.
* Commissioning Sequence Overview and Development.
* Loop testing, basic function testing, operational testing.
* Operational Test Procedures drafting.
* Job Risk Assessments drafting.
* Instrument index building.
CEGELEC
- EXPERT COMMISSIONING INSPECTOR
Saint-Denis
2010 - 2010
Factory Acceptance Test of 3 chiller units for BONGKOT field Platform
* Tests, Measurements
* Punch list follow-up.
* Endorsement of vendor deliverables.
TOTAL E&P INDONESIE
- ICSS COMMISSIONING SUPERINTENDANT
2008 - 2010
ICSS Commissioning Superintendant sur le projet PECHIKO 6 du Terminal de SENIPAH (Indonésie)
-
TOTAL E&P INDONESIA
- ICSS COMMISSIONING SUPERINTENDENT
2008 - 2010
PECIKO 6 Project TOTAL E&P INDONESIA:
(Addition of 2 Low-pressure stage compression trains on gas production plant)
* Job dispatching.
* ICSS strategy and philosophy recommendation for Commissioning under SIMOPS.
* ICSS development Follow-up. Display and Logic Typical acceptance.
* Factory Acceptance Test Follow-up of ICSS.
* Site Acceptance Test Follow-up of ICSS.
* Endorsement of the ICSS contractor construction deliverables.
* Validation of Functional Test and Operational Test on ESSS (TRICONEX), PCS (HONEYWELL) and package control command (PLC BENTLY NEVADA, QUANTUM, ALLEN BRADLEY and SIEMENS).
* Validation of Functional Test and Operational test on Turbo Compressor (SOLAR TURBINE - THERMODYN).
* Technical Assistance to different discipline leaders.
* Technical Assistance to vendors.
* Writing of operational test procedure.
* Software development and implementation for automatic generation of OTP document for F&G system and SSS as per OPERCOM™ Methodology.
* Software development and implementation for automatic generation of the subsystem list as per OPERCOM™ Methodology.
CEGELEC
- EXPERT COMMISSIONING INSPECTOR
Saint-Denis
2007 - 2007
* Expertise of 2 liquid gas vaporizers
* Audit, Measurements
* Corrections, Tests
* Recommendations and report.
CEGELEC
- EXPERT COMMISSIONING INSPECTOR
Saint-Denis
2007 - 2007
TOTAL E&P ANGOLA
- INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR
2007 - 2007
Commissioning Superviseur sur le projet ROSA -FPSO Girasol (Angola)
-
TOTAL E&P ANGOLA
- INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR
2007 - 2007
ROSA project (offshore) - FPSO GIRASSOL:
* Team Management of 8 technicians.
* Distribution of the tasks.
* Follow-up of Instrument check under SIMOPS.
* Validation of Functional Test and Operational Tests on ESDS (TRICONEX), DCS (YOKOGAWA) and packages control command (PLC BENTLY NEVADA and SIEMENS) under SIMOPS.
* Technical Assistance to different discipline leaders.
* Technical Assistance to vendors.
TOTAL E&P ANGOLA
- INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR
2006 - 2006
Commissioning Supervisor sur le projet ROSA - FOS sur Mer (FRANCE)
-
TOTAL E&P ANGOLA
- INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR
2006 - 2006
ROSA project (onshore):
* Team Management of 12 technicians.
* Follow-up of Instrument check.
* Technical Assistance to different discipline leaders.
SAIPEM - EXXON
- INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR
2006 - 2006
Commissioning Supervisor sur le projet YOHO refurbishing (NIGERIA)
-
Saipem
- INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2006 - 2006
YOHO Platform Revamping (NIGERIA):
* Team Management of 8 technicians from different nationalities
* Distribution of the tasks.
* Follow-up of Instrument check.
* Validation of Functional Test and Operational test on ESDS (TRICONEX), DCS (EMERSON) and packages control command (PLC BENTLY NEVADA and SIEMENS).
* Validation of Functional Test and Operational test on Turbo Compressor (NUOVO PIGNONE).
* Technical Assistance to different discipline leaders.
* Technical Assistance to vendors.
CEGELEC
- Commissioning Manager
Saint-Denis
2006 - 2013
TECHNIP
- INSTRUMENTATION INTERFACES REPRESENTATIVE
Paris
2005 - 2005
AKPO FPSO Engineering:
* Identification of the interfaces and battery limits.
* Coherence at the battery limits checking.
* Attendees Witness (Top side, hull and package).
-
TECHNIP
- INSTRUMENTATION & INTERFACES REPRESENTATIVE
Paris
2005 - 2005
STOLT OFFSHORE
- INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE ENGINEER
2001 - 2004
Responsable de l'informatique industrielle chez STOLT OFFSHORE en particulier des barges de pose de pipes.
-
STOLT OFFSHORE
- INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE ENGINEER
2001 - 2004
Different Projects in Company:
* Study and development of a simulator platform for J Lay tower driving and training. (under SIMAC and VB)
* Engineering, installation, setting and maintenance of control process for offshore pipeline J lay tower. (S7 400H with remote IO ET200X and HMI under PROTOOL)
* Engineering, setting and maintenance of instrumentation for S lay ramp on offshore laying barge.
* Engineering of a data acquisition system and evaluation of heave at the end of a crane boom. (3500 t CLYDE crane)
* Maintenance and extension of an Ethernet network of data acquisition on offshore works barges. (POLARIS and LB200)
* Technical Assistance to electronics technicians on board of POLARIS and LB200.
* Instrumentation and data acquisition Intervention on board of POLARIS and LB200 barges: ballast operations, mooring, thrusters (automates ABB), power supply, dynamic positioning system KONSBERG ... (PLC B&R 200 series, servers and data bases CAESAR under QNX)
* Intervention on tensioners on board of POLARIS and LB200. (automation and instrumentation TELEMECANIQUE)
* Intervention on winches BEZEMER. (Automation and instrumentation S7 300), on the active heave compensation system KENTZ. (automation and instrumentation S7 400)
* Intervention on fields and yards:
* GIRASSOL: commissioning, start-up and technical assistance on the J-Lay tower;
* BONGA: technical assistance on the J-Lay tower and the stern ramp;
* TCHATAMBA, CEIBA, OGGS project, GULFSTREAM project: technical assistance in S-laying;
* ERHA, SHELL EA, TCHAD, KIZOMBA, AMENAM: technical assistance on jackets lift.
* WARI (NIGERIA): Instrumentation pre-commissioning of the stern ramp;
* TCHENGUE (GABON): Installation, settings and pre-commissioning of the J-lay tower.
* Team Management of 6 technicians from different nationalities
JM TECHNOLOGIE
- ELECTRONIC and INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE CONSULTANT
1998 - 2001
Conseil en électronique et informatique industrielle auprès des entreprises pour la maintenance de leurs outils.
-
JM TECHNOLOGIE
- ELECTRONICS and INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE CONSULTANT
1998 - 2001
Different missions in Engineering and Maintenance:
* Technical assistance in security for industrial and military sites. (Access Control, Intrusion, Detection)
* Technical assistance on site in industrial maintenance. (digitally operated machine tools OKUMA, FANUC, Robots KUKA)
* Improve reliability and maintenance of an assistant to the decision-making simulator for the French National Police students. (under VB)
-
DCN BREST
- INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN
1981 - 1993
Different Maintenance interventions on board of navy ship and submarine:
* Servo command of dragged sonar (DENISON pumps and hydraulic engines command system) installation and maintenance.
* Engine Instrumentation and ship stabilization maintenance.
* Maintenance of the digitally operated machine tools, the cranes and the overhead cranes.
* Maintenance of helps in the landing stage of helicopters.
* Study and upgrade of the helm command system on the mine ships.
* Power supply converters (AUXILEC) and fire detection units (CERBERUS) on board of navy ships and submarines
* Study and implementation of an X25 local area network. Connecting on dedicated lines and switched network with Video pad, PAD, PABX and ECOM. DSA Structure. Bridges, routers and multiplexing.
* Maintenance of computer peripherics pool (400 workstations and 150 Minitel).
* Installation and maintenance of very low frequencies reception system aboard submarines. Operating training for crewmembers.
* Encoding System and encoding information on base of microprocessors (68020 and TMS 320).
* Installation and maintenance of internal telecom system (RNIS type) on board of submarines and ships. Operating training for crewmembers.
* Maintenance of simulator platforms for nuclear submarine driving and training. (MITRA 125 et CONCEPT 32)
* Study and realization of a cabinet for the implementation of computer means (drafting of a thesis report).
* Offshore tests and interventions.
DCN BREST
- INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONIC TECHNICIAN
1981 - 1993
DCN BREST
