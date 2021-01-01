Menu

Jacques MICHEL

  • Commissioning Manger
  • John Cockerill
  • Commissioning Manger

SAFI - MAROC

En résumé

Commissioning Manager, Spécialiste des modifications d'installations sans arrêt de production (SIMOPS).

Mes compétences :
Technical Assistance
Commissioning preparation
Software development and implementation
operational testing
Loop testing
X25
Siemens Hardware
Interfaces development and implementation
Ethernet
ship stabilization maintenance
industrial maintenance
base transfer development
Visual Basic
SQL Language
QNX
Pascal
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
HDLC
FORTRAN
COBOL
C Programming Language
BASIC
Audit
Assembler
Analysis of situations and behaviors
Commissioning Methodology implementation
Commissioning Team Management
Team Management
vendor assistance
Commissioning execution Management
Nickel ore processing
Substations
Dynamic Positioning
Machine Tools
Factory Acceptance Testing
Allen-Bradley
Router
Interfaces
SQL
TCP/IP

Entreprises

  • John Cockerill - Commissioning Manger

    Autre | SAFI - MAROC 2021 - maintenant Flue Gas Scrubbing Project – SAFI (MOROCCO):
    (OCP Phosphate Production Unit)
    • Pre-Commissioning / Commissioning Preparation.
    • Commissioning Philosophy implementation.
    • Commissioning Strategy implementation.
    • Project subsystem splitting.
    • Check Sheets and Test Sheets Creation.
    • Subcontractor Following up and Coordination Management.
    • Assistance to Project Manager and Project Engineers.
    • Assistance to Construction Manager and Leaders.

  • SOFSID - Commissioning Manager

    Autre | Aix-en-Provence (13080) 2019 - 2020 LOREGAZ Project – LORETTO:
    (New Propane Storage and Regasification Station)
    • Pre-Commissioning / Commissioning Preparation.
    • Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
    • Commissioning Strategy drafting.
    • Project subsystem splitting.
    • Check Sheets and Test Sheets Creation.
    • Commissioning Team Management.
    • Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
    • Engineering documents review and comment.
    • Contractor documents review and comment.
    • Subcontractor Following up and Coordination Management.

  • DTP Mining - COMMISSIONING MANAGER

    2018 - 2019 GAC Project - TINGUILINTA (GUINEA):
    New Bauxite Ore Mining Plant.
    * Pre-Commissioning / Commissioning Preparation.
    * Commissioning Methodology implementation.
    * Check Sheets and Test Sheets Creation.
    * Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
    * Commissioning Strategy drafting.
    * Project subsystem splitting.
    * Commissioning Team Management.
    * Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
    * Engineering documents review and comment.
    * Contractor documents review and comment.

  • NOVARKA - ICS Commissioning Leader

    2018 - 2018 Planification et répartition des tâches de commissioning

  • NOVARKA - ICS PRECOMM / COMMISSIONING LEADER

    2018 - 2018 New Safe Confinement Project - TCHERNOBYL (UKRAINA):
    Integrated Control System (ICS)
    * Pre-Commissioning /Commissioning Preparation:
    * Commissioning Progress Follow-up
    * Weekly Meeting attendee
    * Team Management of 8 technicians.
    * Commissioning Strategy drafting.
    * Site Integration Test procedures drafting.
    * Distribution of the tasks.
    * Follow-up of Instrument check.
    * Validation of Functional Test and Operational Tests.
    * Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.

  • ERAMET Ingénierie - COMMISSIONING MANAGER

    2017 - 2017 ESTUAIRE Project - SANDOUVILLE (FRANCE):
    Nickel ore processing modification.
    * Pre-Commissioning / Commissioning Preparation:
    * Commissioning Methodology implementation.
    * Check Sheets and Test Sheets Creation.
    * Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
    * Commissioning Strategy drafting.
    * Project subsystem splitting.
    * Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
    * Engineering documents review and comment.
    * Contractor documents review and comment.

  • Eramet - Commissioning Manager

    Paris Cedex 2017 - 2017 Mise en place d'une méthodologie du commissioning et formalisation des activités de commissioning.

  • YAMGAZ - PRECOMM / COMMISSIONING LEADER

    2016 - 2016 Control Center Building (CCB)
    * Pre-Commissioning /Commissioning Preparation:
    * Commissioning Progress Follow-up
    * Weekly Meeting attendee
    * Following up of Subcontractors Pre-Commissioning activities.
    * Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
    * Commissioning Strategy drafting.
    * Project subsystem splitting.
    * Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
    * Engineering documents review and comment.
    * Contractor documents review and comment.
    * Assistance to project manager and project engineers.
    * Assistance for building and populating the EASYPLANT database.
    * Management of vendor assistance (Mobilization, demobilization, ...).

  • Technip - PreComm/Comm Leader

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Préparation et Suivi du Commissioning du Module CCB pour YAMAL

  • TOTAL E&P - COMMISSIONING SITE LEADER

    2015 - 2016 PAGEAU Refurbishing Project - TOTAL E&P GABON:
    New E&I Cabin, new Gas Generators and Export Pumps
    * Commissioning execution Management under SIMOPS:
    * Commissioning Progress Follow-up
    * Weekly Meeting attendee
    * Commissioning activities management under SIMOPS and conform to OPERCOM™ Methodology.
    * Operational Tests Procedure reviewing.
    * Job Risk Assessments.
    * Assistance to Supervisors
    * Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for following up of the ICAPS© database.
    * Assistance to Construction Manager and Leaders.
    * Management of vendor assistance (Mobilization, demobilization, boarding, ...).

  • TOTAL E&P GABON - Commissioning Site Leader

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - 2016 Commissioning projet Pageau Gabon

  • TOTAL Refinery Antwerpen - COMMISSIONING LEADER

    2014 - 2015 OPTARA Project - Lot 3&4 - Refinery upgrade and modifications:
    New ITR Building, new Boilers and Sour Water Stripper
    New 150kV & 36kV main substation and a new 36kV & 11kV substation
    * Commissioning preparation:
    * Contractors Commissioning Preparation Progress Follow-up
    * Assistance to Commissioning Contractor.
    * Commissioning Philosophy Advice under SIMOPS and conform to OPERCOM™ Methodology.
    * Commissioning Strategy Advice under SIMOPS constraints.
    * Project Subsystem Splitting Review and Recommendation.
    * Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
    * Engineering documents review and comment.
    * Contractor documents review and comment.
    * Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for building and populating the ICAPS© database.

  • TOTAL RC Refinerij Antwerpen -  Commissioning Engineer / Commissioning Site Leader

    2014 - 2015 Suivi des contractors à la mise en place du commissioning sur le Projet OPTARA à la Raffinerie d'Anvers

  • ENTREPOSE - DKLNG - COMMISSIONING ENGINEER

    2013 - 2013 DUNKERQUE LNG Terminal Project - LNG Storage Tanks:
    * Commissioning Procedures drafting.

  • Entrepose Contracting - COMMISSIONING SITE LEADER

    Colombes 2013 - 2013 RBT 7 Tank DJENO Project TOTAL E&P CONGO:
    * Commissioning preparation:
    * Commissioning Progress Follow-up
    * Weekly Meeting attendee
    * Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
    * Commissioning Strategy drafting.
    * Project subsystem splitting.
    * Engineering documents review and comment.
    * Contractor documents review and comment.
    * ICSS Modification and upgrade following up. Change over procedure acceptance.
    * Commissioning activities management.
    * Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for following up of the ICAPS© database.
    * Assistance to Construction Manager and Leaders.
    * Assistance to Company Manager and Leaders.

  • Entrepose Contracting  - Commissioning Site Leader

    Colombes 2013 - 2013 Commissioning Site Leader Projet RBT7 Terminal Djeno CONGO

  • SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES - ICAPS(c) MANAGER

    2012 - 2013 CPF ICHTHYS project INPEX (
    * Interfaces development and implementation between SHI database and ICAPS©
    * Automatic data base transfer development (2 times per day) between SHI server and INPEX server.
    * ICAPS© Database Population and Management.
    * EEHA requirement tasks implementation into Databases.
    * EEHA check sheets creation.
    * Commissioning Site Leader Deputy
    * Commissioning preparation:
    * Commissioning Preparation Progress Follow-up
    * Weekly Meeting attendee
    * Assistance to Commissioning Site Leader
    * Assistance to Contractor Commissioning Manager
    * Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
    * Commissioning Strategy drafting.
    * Project subsystem splitting.
    * Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.

  • Samsung Engineering - COMMISSIONING Engineer

    Séoul 2012 - 2013 mise en place de la politique et la stratégie du commissioning sur le projet ICHTHYS CPF pour SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES en Corée.

  • Snc Lavalin - PRECOMM / COMM LEADER

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - 2012 KHARYAGA Phase IV project TOTAL E&P RUSSIE (Lyon & Moscow):
    * Commissioning preparation:
    * Commissioning Preparation Progress Follow-up
    * Weekly Meeting attendee in Moscow
    * Assistance to Commissioning Contractor
    * Assistance to Contractor Commissioning Manager
    * Commissioning Philosophy drafting.
    * Commissioning Strategy drafting.
    * Project subsystem splitting.
    * ICSS Strategy and Philosophy expertise. Assistance to Engineering in Assessment of feasibility and consistency of the logics.
    * Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
    * Engineering documents review and comment.
    * Contractor documents review and comment.
    * Assistance to project manager and project engineers.
    * Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for building and populating the ICAPS© database.

  • Snc Lavalin - PreCommissioning/Commissioning Leader

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - 2012 Mise en place de la politique et de la stratégie du préCommissioning et du commissioning sur le projet KHARYAGA (RUSSIE)

  • DSME - COMMISSIONING ENGINEER

    2011 - 2012 CLOV project TOTAL E&P ANGOLA (KOREA):
    * Interfaces development and implementation between DSME data base and ICAPS©
    * Automatic data base transfer (2 times per day) between DSME server, CEGELEC server and TOTAL server.
    * Software development and implementation for automatic generation of OTP document for F&G system and SSS as per OPERCOM™ Methodology.
    * Assistance to ICAPS© Manager for building and populating the ICAPS© database.
    * Commissioning preparation:
    * Commissioning Preparation Progress Follow-up
    * Weekly Meeting attendee
    * Assistance to Commissioning Site Leader
    * Assistance to Contractor Commissioning Manager
    * Operational Test Procedures preparation:
    * F&G
    * Fire Water Pumps
    * Cargo Tank Transfer Pumps
    * Seawater Filtration
    * ...

  • Daewoo Engineering ; Construction - COMMISSIONING ENGINEER

    Seoul 2011 - 2012 définition de la stratégie et des procédure du commissioning sur le projet CLOV pour DSME Corée

  • Cegelec - TRAINER

    Saint-Denis 2011 - 2011 CEGELEC Catex

    1 Course for 1 trainee during 3 days

  • CEGELEC Catex - TRAINER

    2011 - 2011 3 days of course for trainees
    * OPERCOM™ Methodology description.
    * Course Schedule description.
    * Role-playing.
    * Analysis of situations and behaviors.

  • TOTAL E&P NIGERIA - COMMISSIONING MANAGER

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2011 Projects in charge in affiliate:
    * FSO Oily Water Treatment.
    * AMENAM Oily Water Treatment.
    * OML 100 FIFI Up-grade.
    * OML 100 ICSS Up-grade.
    * Commissioning Philosophy drafting for projects in affiliate.
    * Commissioning Strategy drafting for projects in affiliate.
    * Project subsystem splitting.
    * Commissioning Team recruitment for projects in affiliate.
    * Engineering documents review and comment.
    * Contractor documents review and comment.
    * Assistance to project managers and project engineers.
    * ICSS Strategy and Philosophy expertise.
    * Assistance to Engineering in Assessment of feasibility and consistency of logic of the ICSS.
    * Reporting and highlighting critical issues to the project management and proposing remedial actions.
    * Assistance to Commissioning Site Leaders.
    * Assistance to ICAPS© Managers for building and populating the ICAPS© database.
    * Assistance to Engineering.
    * Software development and implementation for automatic generation of the subsystem list as per OPERCOM™ Methodology.

  • TOTAL E&P NIGERIA - OPERCOM(tm) METHODOLOGY TRAINER

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2011 5 days Courses for trainees
    * OPERCOM™ Methodology description.
    * OPERCOM™ Methodology applied to commissioning activities.
    * Preparation of commissioning activities.
    * Sub-systems splitting and battery limits.
    * Commissioning Sequence Overview and Development.
    * Loop testing, basic function testing, operational testing.
    * Operational Test Procedures drafting.
    * Job Risk Assessments drafting.
    * Instrument index building.

  • CEGELEC - EXPERT COMMISSIONING INSPECTOR

    Saint-Denis 2010 - 2010 Factory Acceptance Test of 3 chiller units for BONGKOT field Platform
    * Tests, Measurements
    * Punch list follow-up.
    * Endorsement of vendor deliverables.

  • TOTAL E&P INDONESIE - ICSS COMMISSIONING SUPERINTENDANT

    2008 - 2010 ICSS Commissioning Superintendant sur le projet PECHIKO 6 du Terminal de SENIPAH (Indonésie)

  • TOTAL E&P INDONESIA - ICSS COMMISSIONING SUPERINTENDENT

    2008 - 2010 PECIKO 6 Project TOTAL E&P INDONESIA:
    (Addition of 2 Low-pressure stage compression trains on gas production plant)
    * Job dispatching.
    * ICSS strategy and philosophy recommendation for Commissioning under SIMOPS.
    * ICSS development Follow-up. Display and Logic Typical acceptance.
    * Factory Acceptance Test Follow-up of ICSS.
    * Site Acceptance Test Follow-up of ICSS.
    * Endorsement of the ICSS contractor construction deliverables.
    * Validation of Functional Test and Operational Test on ESSS (TRICONEX), PCS (HONEYWELL) and package control command (PLC BENTLY NEVADA, QUANTUM, ALLEN BRADLEY and SIEMENS).
    * Validation of Functional Test and Operational test on Turbo Compressor (SOLAR TURBINE - THERMODYN).
    * Technical Assistance to different discipline leaders.
    * Technical Assistance to vendors.
    * Writing of operational test procedure.
    * Software development and implementation for automatic generation of OTP document for F&G system and SSS as per OPERCOM™ Methodology.
    * Software development and implementation for automatic generation of the subsystem list as per OPERCOM™ Methodology.

  • CEGELEC - EXPERT COMMISSIONING INSPECTOR

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2007 * Expertise of 2 liquid gas vaporizers
    * Audit, Measurements
    * Corrections, Tests
    * Recommendations and report.

  • CEGELEC - EXPERT COMMISSIONING INSPECTOR

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2007

  • TOTAL E&P ANGOLA - INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR

    2007 - 2007 Commissioning Superviseur sur le projet ROSA -FPSO Girasol (Angola)

  • TOTAL E&P ANGOLA - INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR

    2007 - 2007 ROSA project (offshore) - FPSO GIRASSOL:
    * Team Management of 8 technicians.
    * Distribution of the tasks.
    * Follow-up of Instrument check under SIMOPS.
    * Validation of Functional Test and Operational Tests on ESDS (TRICONEX), DCS (YOKOGAWA) and packages control command (PLC BENTLY NEVADA and SIEMENS) under SIMOPS.
    * Technical Assistance to different discipline leaders.
    * Technical Assistance to vendors.

  • TOTAL E&P ANGOLA - INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR

    2006 - 2006 Commissioning Supervisor sur le projet ROSA - FOS sur Mer (FRANCE)

  • TOTAL E&P ANGOLA - INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR

    2006 - 2006 ROSA project (onshore):
    * Team Management of 12 technicians.
    * Follow-up of Instrument check.
    * Technical Assistance to different discipline leaders.

  • SAIPEM - EXXON - INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR

    2006 - 2006 Commissioning Supervisor sur le projet YOHO refurbishing (NIGERIA)

  • Saipem - INSTRUMENTATION COMMISSIONING SUPERVISOR

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2006 - 2006 YOHO Platform Revamping (NIGERIA):
    * Team Management of 8 technicians from different nationalities
    * Distribution of the tasks.
    * Follow-up of Instrument check.
    * Validation of Functional Test and Operational test on ESDS (TRICONEX), DCS (EMERSON) and packages control command (PLC BENTLY NEVADA and SIEMENS).
    * Validation of Functional Test and Operational test on Turbo Compressor (NUOVO PIGNONE).
    * Technical Assistance to different discipline leaders.
    * Technical Assistance to vendors.

  • CEGELEC - Commissioning Manager

    Saint-Denis 2006 - 2013

  • TECHNIP - INSTRUMENTATION INTERFACES REPRESENTATIVE

    Paris 2005 - 2005 AKPO FPSO Engineering:
    * Identification of the interfaces and battery limits.
    * Coherence at the battery limits checking.
    * Attendees Witness (Top side, hull and package).

  • TECHNIP - INSTRUMENTATION & INTERFACES REPRESENTATIVE

    Paris 2005 - 2005

  • STOLT OFFSHORE - INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE ENGINEER

    2001 - 2004 Responsable de l'informatique industrielle chez STOLT OFFSHORE en particulier des barges de pose de pipes.

  • STOLT OFFSHORE - INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE ENGINEER

    2001 - 2004 Different Projects in Company:
    * Study and development of a simulator platform for J Lay tower driving and training. (under SIMAC and VB)
    * Engineering, installation, setting and maintenance of control process for offshore pipeline J lay tower. (S7 400H with remote IO ET200X and HMI under PROTOOL)
    * Engineering, setting and maintenance of instrumentation for S lay ramp on offshore laying barge.
    * Engineering of a data acquisition system and evaluation of heave at the end of a crane boom. (3500 t CLYDE crane)
    * Maintenance and extension of an Ethernet network of data acquisition on offshore works barges. (POLARIS and LB200)
    * Technical Assistance to electronics technicians on board of POLARIS and LB200.
    * Instrumentation and data acquisition Intervention on board of POLARIS and LB200 barges: ballast operations, mooring, thrusters (automates ABB), power supply, dynamic positioning system KONSBERG ... (PLC B&R 200 series, servers and data bases CAESAR under QNX)
    * Intervention on tensioners on board of POLARIS and LB200. (automation and instrumentation TELEMECANIQUE)
    * Intervention on winches BEZEMER. (Automation and instrumentation S7 300), on the active heave compensation system KENTZ. (automation and instrumentation S7 400)
    * Intervention on fields and yards:
    * GIRASSOL: commissioning, start-up and technical assistance on the J-Lay tower;
    * BONGA: technical assistance on the J-Lay tower and the stern ramp;
    * TCHATAMBA, CEIBA, OGGS project, GULFSTREAM project: technical assistance in S-laying;
    * ERHA, SHELL EA, TCHAD, KIZOMBA, AMENAM: technical assistance on jackets lift.
    * WARI (NIGERIA): Instrumentation pre-commissioning of the stern ramp;
    * TCHENGUE (GABON): Installation, settings and pre-commissioning of the J-lay tower.
    * Team Management of 6 technicians from different nationalities

  • JM TECHNOLOGIE - ELECTRONIC and INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE CONSULTANT

    1998 - 2001 Conseil en électronique et informatique industrielle auprès des entreprises pour la maintenance de leurs outils.

  • JM TECHNOLOGIE - ELECTRONICS and INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE CONSULTANT

    1998 - 2001 Different missions in Engineering and Maintenance:
    * Technical assistance in security for industrial and military sites. (Access Control, Intrusion, Detection)
    * Technical assistance on site in industrial maintenance. (digitally operated machine tools OKUMA, FANUC, Robots KUKA)
    * Improve reliability and maintenance of an assistant to the decision-making simulator for the French National Police students. (under VB)

  • DCN BREST - INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS TECHNICIAN

    1981 - 1993 Different Maintenance interventions on board of navy ship and submarine:
    * Servo command of dragged sonar (DENISON pumps and hydraulic engines command system) installation and maintenance.
    * Engine Instrumentation and ship stabilization maintenance.
    * Maintenance of the digitally operated machine tools, the cranes and the overhead cranes.
    * Maintenance of helps in the landing stage of helicopters.
    * Study and upgrade of the helm command system on the mine ships.
    * Power supply converters (AUXILEC) and fire detection units (CERBERUS) on board of navy ships and submarines
    * Study and implementation of an X25 local area network. Connecting on dedicated lines and switched network with Video pad, PAD, PABX and ECOM. DSA Structure. Bridges, routers and multiplexing.
    * Maintenance of computer peripherics pool (400 workstations and 150 Minitel).
    * Installation and maintenance of very low frequencies reception system aboard submarines. Operating training for crewmembers.
    * Encoding System and encoding information on base of microprocessors (68020 and TMS 320).
    * Installation and maintenance of internal telecom system (RNIS type) on board of submarines and ships. Operating training for crewmembers.
    * Maintenance of simulator platforms for nuclear submarine driving and training. (MITRA 125 et CONCEPT 32)
    * Study and realization of a cabinet for the implementation of computer means (drafting of a thesis report).
    * Offshore tests and interventions.

Formations

