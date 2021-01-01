Menu

Jamal LAHYANI

CALGARY

En résumé

Professional IT with more than 5 years developing web application and web site.

Play key role in developing a complex driving school system management using PHP MySQL and Javascript.

Strong analytical skills combined with experience in Object Oriented Programming in JAVA, Python, Delphi, PHP and JavaScript.

Experience with PHPUnit, TDD, Web Service, e-payment, Robot Framework and Jenkins.

Fast learner with adaptability and an ambitious problem solver.

My LinkedIn profile http://ca.linkedin.com/pub/jamal-lahyani/18/b26/150/

Mes compétences :
Javascript
C# .NET
PHP
Développeur mobilité
JAVA
Python
Delphi
JQuery
Actionscript
C++
Paiement en ligne NetBanx
SOAP
RPC
MySQL
Personal Home Page
Firebird
ETL
SAP SAP Netweaver
Network Configuration
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft C-SHARP
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
Develop Wordpress plugins
Develop Custom PHP Extension
Develop Android
Data Migration
AJAX
Drupal
Magento

Entreprises

  • Absolunet - Backend Devepoler (PHP)

    2015 - maintenant Maintain websites
    Develop new features
    Develop custom modules for Drupal and Magento

  • Genco - Warehouse Associate

    2015 - 2015 + Receiving product
    + Enter Data in computer

  • SCI Logistics Inc - Sale Representative

    2014 - 2015 • Process orders using SAP Netweaver
    • Check and validate orders.
    • Pick and pack items.
    • Palletize products.
    • Receiving

  • Calgary - AB - Full Stack Developer

    2014 - 2015 - Design and develop website using PHP
    - Develop Wordpress plugins
    - Develop Android apps
    - SMS integration.

  • HPJ Solutions Inc. - Programmer Analyst

    2012 - 2014 • Create and maintain PHP web applications utilizing jQuery/Ajax/JavaScript.
    • Contribute to the ongoing efficiency and functionality of web applications.
    • Resolve any problem related to functionality or ergonomy.
    • Understand system requirements, specification, and implementation.
    • Participate in architecting modules.
    • Develop data migration system (Firebird to MySQL with php and Java).
    • Create reporting system with Java and JasperReport (Tomcat)
    • Mentor junior software developers.
    • Migrate data from Firebird server to MySQL
    • Create Java module for reporting using JasperReport
    • Create Java module to extract data from pdf document and push them to database

  • Digimed Innovation - Lead Programmer

    2011 - 2012 • Effectively managing and directing developing team.
    • Designing, implementing, and testing web application features.
    • Participating in all aspects of the software development process, including requirements definition (user stories), high-level designs, sizing and estimating exercises, code reviews, documentation and testing.
    • Reporting on project progress, risks and issues.
    • Develop data migration system (.Net)
    • Sharing knowledge by mentoring junior developers.
    • Contribute in developing C# application to migrate data from Firebird to MySQL

  • My Own Account - Technical Support & Web Developer

    2010 - 2011 • Installation of computer hardware, software and main applications.
    • Configuration Router, wireless network.
    • Support for network related issues - printer issues, printer troubleshooting.
    • Support for Acomba troubleshooting.

  • AliaaSoftware Inc. - Java Developer

    2010 - 2010 • Develop the company's web site using PHP.
    • Install and configure Windows Server 2008 and Sharepoint.

  • Autonome - Soutien aux étudiants

    la rochelle 2010 - 2014 Offre des cours privés au particulier pour différents IDE et langages:

    Delphi (Pascal Object)
    C++ Builder
    C# Visual Studio
    Python (Eclipse)
    PHP et Javascript (NetBeans et Eclipse)
    LISP (Pour débutant)
    Java (JDeveloper)
    Android (Eclipse avec Android SDK)
    Actionscript (Flash)

  • Rideau Inc. - Jeweler

    2006 - 2007 • Supervise the team. Maintain the supply of wax models.
    • Prepare tree and plaster for casting. Cleaning and soldering.

Formations

  • Vieux-Montréal College (Montréal)

    Montréal 2008 - 2010 Associate's Degree

  • Emsom (Montréal)

    Montréal 2004 - 2006 Diploma on Jewellery

