Professional IT with more than 5 years developing web application and web site.
Play key role in developing a complex driving school system management using PHP MySQL and Javascript.
Strong analytical skills combined with experience in Object Oriented Programming in JAVA, Python, Delphi, PHP and JavaScript.
Experience with PHPUnit, TDD, Web Service, e-payment, Robot Framework and Jenkins.
Fast learner with adaptability and an ambitious problem solver.
My LinkedIn profile http://ca.linkedin.com/pub/jamal-lahyani/18/b26/150/
Mes compétences :
Javascript
C# .NET
PHP
Développeur mobilité
JAVA
Python
Delphi
JQuery
Actionscript
C++
Paiement en ligne NetBanx
SOAP
RPC
MySQL
Personal Home Page
Firebird
ETL
SAP SAP Netweaver
Network Configuration
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft C-SHARP
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
Develop Wordpress plugins
Develop Custom PHP Extension
Develop Android
Data Migration
AJAX
Drupal
Magento