Professional IT with more than 5 years developing web application and web site.



Play key role in developing a complex driving school system management using PHP MySQL and Javascript.



Strong analytical skills combined with experience in Object Oriented Programming in JAVA, Python, Delphi, PHP and JavaScript.



Experience with PHPUnit, TDD, Web Service, e-payment, Robot Framework and Jenkins.



Fast learner with adaptability and an ambitious problem solver.



My LinkedIn profile http://ca.linkedin.com/pub/jamal-lahyani/18/b26/150/



Mes compétences :

Javascript

C# .NET

PHP

Développeur mobilité

JAVA

Python

Delphi

JQuery

Actionscript

C++

Paiement en ligne NetBanx

SOAP

RPC

MySQL

Personal Home Page

Firebird

ETL

SAP SAP Netweaver

Network Configuration

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft C-SHARP

Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine

Develop Wordpress plugins

Develop Custom PHP Extension

Develop Android

Data Migration

AJAX

Drupal

Magento