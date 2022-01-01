Menu

Jamart ARNAUD

Meudon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Instrumentation
Leader
Microsoft Project
Offshore
Project Leader
Quality

Entreprises

  • Intel - Technical Project Leader

    Meudon 2009 - maintenant

  • Freescale Semiconductor - Technical Project Leader

    Toulouse 2006 - 2009 Location: Toulouse – France (31)

    Responsibility to lead and coordinate Platform Tools Windows Software development activities which are used during mobile phone development and also during industrialization.

    In charge of:
    - Platform Tools product definition and roadmap.
    - Configuration Management definition and Development / Integration process establishment.
    - Follow up of development activities involving one local team (9 FTE) and offshore teams located in Bangalore (9 FTE).
    - Coordinating software component integration activities following continuous integration process.
    - Relationship with SOGETI High Tech to contract out development activities (Work Package definition and SOW).
    - Follow up of Validation activities and Software quality.

  • Freescale Semiconductor - Project Leader for Program Management Office (PMO)

    Toulouse 2005 - 2006 Location: Toulouse – France (31)

    Coordinating Platform Tools development activities for Symbian and Linux platforms.

    In charge of
    - Platform Tools product specifications.
    - Project Definition and execution.

  • Motorola Semiconductor - Software Developer

    Gif sur Yvette 2002 - 2004

  • IS3I - Philips Consumer - Test and Validation Engineer

    2000 - 2002

  • IS3I - Rohde & Schwarz - Software Developer

    1999 - 2000

Formations

