Jamart ARNAUD

Toulouse2006 - 2009Location: Toulouse – France (31)
Responsibility to lead and coordinate Platform Tools Windows Software development activities which are used during mobile phone development and also during industrialization.
In charge of:
- Platform Tools product definition and roadmap.
- Configuration Management definition and Development / Integration process establishment.
- Follow up of development activities involving one local team (9 FTE) and offshore teams located in Bangalore (9 FTE).
- Coordinating software component integration activities following continuous integration process.
- Relationship with SOGETI High Tech to contract out development activities (Work Package definition and SOW).
- Follow up of Validation activities and Software quality.
Freescale Semiconductor
- Project Leader for Program Management Office (PMO)
Toulouse2005 - 2006Location: Toulouse – France (31)
Coordinating Platform Tools development activities for Symbian and Linux platforms.
In charge of
- Platform Tools product specifications.
- Project Definition and execution.
Motorola Semiconductor
- Software Developer
Gif sur Yvette 2002 - 2004
IS3I - Philips Consumer
- Test and Validation Engineer