Jamel NOUAR

Sonatrach
- Base camp supervisor
2005 - 2013
: Base camp supervisor with Sonatrach/BP/Statoil (gas)
location)
Duties & Responsibilities:
-Supervise and ensure proper catering, hygiene measures, routine maintenance, landscaping & irrigation
activities in the site camp.
-Manage and supervise the base camp and comply with HSE recommendations in coordination with catering
subcontractor.
- Manage the companies residential housing estates facilities including the surrounding areas within the
campground parameters.
- Ensure that clients residing in the housing estates are satisfied with the provided services.
- Ensure that the properties are maintained to a high quality standard.
-Supervise Food and water quality.
-Knowledge for supervising on- food preservation, handling, treatment, storage
-Set/keeping up-to-date an HACCP system
-Waste management
-Pest control
-Knowledge of hygiene standards and processes.
-Supervise rooms cleaning and laundry activities.
-Regularly inspect catering premises and facilities, work places, accommodations in order to control that the
due level of hygiene is observed.
-Regularly inspect accommodations, workplaces and other environments within doctor, in order to verify
general hygiene conditions.
-Make sure that the relevant contracts clauses are observed by Contractors.
-Supervise on training activities due by Contractors (topics, schedule, recruitment, and recording).
-Supervise on waste management operations within the doctor, reporting non conformities
-Supervise on pest control program in all phases: risk assessment, products, schedules, result, and adverse
effects.
- Supervise the camp activities through catering contractor and enforce compliance of contract conditions with
respect to Catering & landscaping , irrigation activities in the site camp .
-Advise the contractor to comply with the contract clause related to qualify products for food service, the
menu,
hygiene and cleanliness in all areas of camp in line with Company guidelines.
-Ensure availability of required materials for catering and camp activities.
-Check all the provisions like food items (perishable, non-perishable, frozen items etc.) and other beverages for
expiry date; ensure hygiene in storage facilities.
-Co-ordinate waste management (refuse collection, storage and disposal), segregation of waste materials and
disposal in line with HSE guidelines.
-Ensure that pest control is carried out for camp area to maintain strict sanitary arrangements & hygiene at all
times .
-Ensure personal hygiene in catering; educate staff regarding hygiene; cross check health checks for food
handlers.
-Ensure all necessary works that are required for the landscaping & irrigation are carried out by service
contractor. - Ensure the completion and accuracy of all camp related employee paperwork including staff
change forms, incident reports, performance management and evaluation documents,injury reporting package,
and timesheets.
- - Oversee the cleaning of remote accommodation units and equipment as per Clean JV cleaning schedules and
Food Safety standards.
- Provide general supervision and guidance while ensuring that all staff comply with company's Policies,
Procedures, Standards and Best Practices at all times.
-- st th
Facilitate safety meetings (using the Daily Toolbox Talk forms) on the 1 and 15 of each month, ensuring
that all staff report accidents, safety concerns, and work hazards and meeting minutes are forwarded in a
timely manner
- Maintain constant communication with our office staff regarding concerns with personnel, food, equipment,
and shut downs etc.
-Supervise Hotel and catering contract services
-Take part in the catering development and other contracts.
Algeria Catering Services -SODEXO-
- Camp boss/Assistant camp boss
1998 - 2005
Camp boss, camp boss assistant and receptionist trainer with a French Services (ACS)-
-Camp boss at Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits (ENTP) rig with a French company -
Algeria Catering Services (ACS) - In Amenas-Illizi-Algeria-
-Camp boss at Baker Hughes base with a French company- Algeria Catering Services (ACS) -Hassi
Messaoud-Algeria-
-Camp boss at Entreprise Nationale des Travaux aux Puits (ENTP) rig with a French company-
Algeria Catering Services (ACS)-Timedratine-Illizi-Algeria-
-Camp boss assistant at
1- Sonatrach/Anadarko base with a French company -Algeria Catering Company (ACS) - Hassi
Berkine -Algeria-
2- Sonatrach/BRC (Brown Root Condor base with a French company -Algeria Catering Services
(ACS) - Hassi Berkine- Algeria-
3- Halliburton base with a French company -Algeria Catering Services (ACS)-Hassi Messaoud-
Algeria-
Duties & Responsibilities: Camp boss/Assistant camp boss:
-Verify and check compliances of camp on a day to day basis.
- Cost Control
- Rooms allotments as per company procedure
- Accommodations for new arrivals ;
- Checking rooms every day ( Anybody absent or sick) keep record
- Any sick person arrange medication/transportation (If required)
- Supervision for Housekeeping ;
- Disposal of sewage water and maintain proper record if tanker hire-in. ;
- Supervision of Staff/Workers Canteen ;
- Co-ordination with Admin. Dept. for new arrivals/departures Ensure all food items are properly served,
stored, and discarded as per HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) and food safety standards. * -
Distribution of food for breakfast, lunch packs, and dinners
-Recruiting and training permanent and casual staff;
-organizing, leading and motivating the catering team;
-Ensuring health and safety regulations are strictly observed;
-Budgeting and establishing financial targets and forecasts;
- Monitoring the quality of the product and service provided;
- Maintaining stock levels and ordering new supplies as required;
-Interacting with customers ;
- Negotiating with customers, assessing their requirements and ensuring they are satisfied with the service
delivered
-Planning new promotions and initiatives, and contributing to business development;
- Ordering
- Quality and Quantity control
- Daily/Weekly and Monthly planning
- Feedback to top management
- Evaluate and maintain equipment ;
- Knowledge of service requirements detailed menu selections, major ingredients appearance, texture garnish and
presentation. - Organize the recruitment and all HR related issues (recruitment, training, and appraisal).
- Liaise with suppliers and ensure the quotations are received in due time every month and products are up to
company standards
- Perform check and control of the operations on site. ;
- Ensure at any time a good and constructive relation with the client which will guarantee forc my company a
long term relationship.
- Supervise the overall site operation ;
- Follow camp operations and procedures set up by client ;
- Coordinate the site ;
- Prepare all the requested reports ;
- Enforce the company policies and procedures on site ;
- Implement all company's procedures ;
- Stick to the targets in terms of cost control in all fields of operations ;
- Staff rotation planning development.
- Customer attachments checking. ;
- Monthly and yearly management reports drafting ;
- Catering Supervision and menus improvement
- Staff Management and training ;
- Information exchange with Head-office,