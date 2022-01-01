James JOSEPH

JJPI International Imports and Exports Pvt. Ltd. is a reputed firm with a strong foothold over the market. Established in the year 2007. We have gained wide expertise and knowledge in the business of international trading of raw material, intermediaries and end product. JJPI is proud to its professional hallmark of integrity and commitment to achieve zero defect quality. We offer products and services of international standards and have close association with some of the world's best known Government & Multinationals companies.



We endeavor to satisfy our clients offering our range in customized form adhering to their designs and specifications. JJPI International gives importance to satisfy varied requirement of the customer. The company adheres to the highest quality standards that are assured through the state-of-art technology. We are committed to customer satisfaction and, hence, have a customer-oriented approach. This attitude envelops the entire organization and influences every function. We emphasize on delivering superior quality products, premium packaging, competitive rates and on-schedule delivery.



Our product range:



JJPI international believes in the concept "YOU NAME IT WE GET IT" which certainly justify due to our range of product:



Steel

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Iron ore

Agro commodities

Oil

Copper Cathode

Fertilisers

Agricultural Equipments

Dairy products