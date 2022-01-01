James LANGBRIDGE

-
Groupe ESAIP
- Enseignant Chercheur IoT
St Barthélemy d'Anjou
2017 - 2018
-
Groupe ESAIP
- Intervenant vacataire
St Barthélemy d'Anjou
2016 - 2017
-
PIXIEL
- Architecte système embarqué
Bouguenais
2016 - 2017
-
Packetfury
- Rédacteur technique, auteur
2014 - maintenant
-
Storm Audio
- R&D Project Manager
2014 - 2014
-
Wiley
- Auteur
2013 - maintenant
Auteur du livre Professional Embedded ARM Development, Editions Wiley, Wrox bookshelf. ISBN: 978-1-118-78894-3
http://eu.wiley.com/WileyCDA/WileyTitle/productCd-111878894X.html
-
Econocom Managed Services
- R&D Engineer
Puteaux
2012 - 2014
Mission with Sercel, Nantes, France
- Bluetooth module R&D and integration onto an ARM platform
- Python Bluetooth prototyping
- Python Hamming demonstration code
- GPS R&D and integration
- Bootloader in ARM assembly
- Low-level ARM debugging
- Internal Agile training & support
- Python simulation application
- Optimization in ARM assembly
-
BlueKanGo
- Embedded systems R&D engineer
Rennes
2009 - 2009
BlueKanGo is a software editor specializing in SaaS technology. Their software solutions and hardware offers allow companies to completely replace their existing infrastructure, using netbook and deskbook computers with custom Linux distributions allowing access to a BPM platform, specialized for the clients needs (medical, auditing, security, human resources, etc). My job was to integrate their software solutions onto Netbook computers, PDAs and smart-phones, by preinstalling Linux, and creating lightweight distributions aimed at LPIA platforms (Low-Powered Intel Architecture). I am also responsible for IT security, training the personnel on security issues as well as hardening the infrastructure.
- Development of hardware management applications in C / Java / Python
- Development of configuration utilities in Python using PyGTK
- Linux optimizations for Netbook use (SSD speed optimization, kernel configuration, creation of a lightweight system)
- Open Source interface, updating Open Source code and submitting code, testing and communication
- Integration of Linux on Atom and ARM systems
Languages: C, C++, Python (PyGTK), Assembly, Java
Systems: Linux (Ubuntu, Fedora, RedHat), MacOSX, Windows
Technologies: 3G, EDGE, REST
Methodologies: Agile, Scrum
Hardware: SSDs, Atom (N270, N280, Z520, ARM Geode LX800, ARM Snapdragon, PXA270
-
Ausy
- Linux Expert
Sèvres Cedex
2009 - 2012
Mission with Sercel, Nantes, France
- Bluetooth module R&D and integration onto an ARM platform
- Python Bluetooth prototyping
- Python Hamming demonstration code
- Internal Agile training & support
Mission with ST Ericsson, Le Mans, France
- Support ST Ericsson on ARM9 Linux platforms
- Hardware and software debugging via JTAG
- Kernel driver modifications for specific hardware (SD, NAND, I2C)
Mission with Hydrokit, Le Poire sur Vie, France
- Development on PIC18F in C
- CANopen bus
- Project management (installation of procedures, workspaces, versioning software, project management applications and server)
Mission with Desoutter / Chicago Pneumatic, Nantes, France
- Development on 68332 pSOS embedded systems in C
- Development of a communications interface on an ARM9 platform
- Development of a motor control application on TI 2810 DSP
- 68k assembly
- Software & hardware failure forensics
Mission with ST Ericsson, Le Mans, France
- Support ST Ericsson on ARM9 Linux platforms
- Hardware and software debugging via JTAG
- Kernel driver modifications for specific hardware (SD, NAND, I2C)
- Bootloader modification for cache activation and MMU handling on ARM9
- Bilingual training for technology transfer
-
Ripple Motion
- Software Engineer
Saint herblain
2008 - 2009
Ripple Motion specializes in mobile applications, mainly programs for iPhones. Their flagship is €ssence, a geo-localisation application that shows the closest petrol stations and displays prices (as defined by French legislation), and distance. My work consisted in developing iPhone applications using Apple's XCode, and creating Python-based applications for client-server communication.
- Development in Objective C using XCode
- Development of server applications in Python using Django
- Agile / XP / Scrum methodologies
- Development of AJAX / GWT modules
Languages: Objective C, Python (Django), Java (GWT)
Systems: Linux, MacOS X
Technologies: REST, XML, multi-touch interfaces
Methodologies: Agile, XP, Scrum
Hardware: iPhone, iPod Touch
-
E-DCom
- CEO
2007 - 2008
e-DCom is a company specializing in delivering dynamic web sites, designed specifically for small to medium sized companies. Clients are able to update their site directly, changing images, contents and page formats at will. Other options included forums, e-Backup, price updating and delivery systems, e-commerce and other build-to-order modules.
- LAMP development (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP)
- Server administration (production servers, web, mail, dev)
- Development of client-specific applications (e-Backup, mailing systems, file conversion tools)
- Development of a rich text editor in JavaScript
- Visualization, virtual desktops
Languages: PHP, SQL, JavaScript, C, C++
Systems: Linux, MacOS X, Windows
Technologies: REST, XML
Hardware: x86/x86_64
-
Odixion
- R&D Manager
2004 - 2005
Odixion creates CD and DVD duplication systems, ranging from tower duplication systems (1:1, 3, 7, 14) to robotic platforms. The Research and Development department was responsible for the maintenance of existing systems, the evolution of future systems, maintaining and updating both hardware and software as well as specific development for clients. Clients ranged from small businesses to multi-national corporations, including sensitive sectors (defense, pharmaceutical). Some clients were Thalès, Dassault, DGA (Direction Générale des Armées, French armed services), Hachette and Sanofi Synthelabo, to name a few.
- Development of embedded control software in C / C++
- Development of robotic control routines in assembly
- Development of client software in Java
- Development of an administration console in PHP
- Electronic research for the renewal of a PCI robotic control card
- Electronic research for a new embedded platform (x86, ARM, PowerPC)
- Mechanical research for new components and robotic optimisations
- Team leader for a team of 3-5 engineers, budget planning, external resources, etc.
- Specific modules for clients:
- DICOM for the medical sector
- Cryptography for the defence sector
- RAID-DVD backup systems
- Company network administration
- Virtualization
- Server administration (web, mail, ftp, svn, development servers)
- VoIP systems integration
- Virtual desktops
Languages: C, C++, Assembly, Java
Systems: Linux, MacOS X, Windows, Solaris, HP-UX, QNX
Technologies: UPnP, Beowulf clusters
Hardware: x86, ARM, PowerPC, PCI interface, SCSI analysis, USB, I2C, robotic interfaces
-
Prassi Technology
- Integration manager
2003 - 2003
Prassi Technology is a software editor creating top-level CD and DVD burning applications, under its own brand, or via "noname" for clients, as well as an SDK allowing CD/DVD burning routines to be added to an existing application. Their clients range from medium sized companies to multinationals, CD and DVD drive manufacturers and administrations.
- Development of an ISO conversion utility
- Development of an SDK for Linux and Windows
- Electronic and software validation for next-gen CD/DVD burners
Languages: C, C++
Systems: Linux, Windows
Hardware: x86,CD/DVD drives
-
Packard Bell NEC
- Software technician
Roissy en France
1999 - 2003
Packard Bell NEC is a computer manufacturer that prides itself on the quality of the hardware and software provided to the client. My role was, at first, to beta test all of Packard Bell / NEC's new machines, for each OS and in different languages (Windows 95, 98, ME, XP in EFIGS (English, French, Italian, German, Spanish) as well as other European languages). My second role was to test the quality and conformity of specific applications, and to maintain a dialog with the software editors in order to correct or modify applications. My job also consisted of leading the technical aspect of different projects, including the "Easy Sharing Kit", one of the first WiFi 802.11b sharing kits available to the general public, and also NEC PDA solutions.
- Official beta tester for Microsoft Windows XP
- Official beta tester for Microsoft DirectX 9
- Integration tests for security, CD/DVD burning, gaming and office applications for Packard Bell NEC platforms
- Technical leader for PB/NEC PocketPC projects
- Technical leader for PB Easy Sharing Kit 802.11b networking solution
- Technical leader for PB/NEC GPRS-equipped PC via Bouygues Telecom