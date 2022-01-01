Mon but est de créer des bidules et bricoles embarqués pour des PME/PMI, et aider avec des systèmes embarqués existants, pour dévoiler leur vrai potentiel.



J'ai plus de 10 ans d'expérience, ayant travaillé sur des systèmes robotiques, des systèmes industriels ou des périphériques de communication.



Je développe en C, assembleur, et python, avec parfois un peu de C++, BASIC et Perl par çi par là. Mes outils de débug vont de la sonde JTAG aux IDE, des oscilloscopes au bon vieux printf, sans oublier les analyseurs logique. Quand je ne suis pas en train de créer un système, je fais de l'optimisation de code C ainsi que de l'obfuscation.



Interviewé par ARM:

http://community.arm.com/groups/embedded/blog/2014/02/18/embedded-developer-feature-james-langbridge-author-of-professional-embedded-arm-development



Mes compétences :

Embedded systems

ARM

VxWorks

C

Python

Linux

Assembly language

Assembly

PHP

C++

Rédaction technique

Arduino