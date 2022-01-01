James PAVIA

Co-authored the first French book concerned with Green IT. Just follow this link (copy/paste into browser) :



http://www.dotgreen.fr/ewb_pages/g/green_it_les_meilleures

_pratiques_pour_une_informatique_verte_livre_aux_editions

_dunod.php





A wide breadth of experience involving technical and managerial aspects of IT, with particular emphasis on the following areas:



- Project Management with cross cultural and multi-disciplinary teams

- Strategic planning and business development

- Green IT. Ecologically sound data centre architectures, Infrastructure, virtual and thin environments

- Network architectures

- Application development



This broad technology background, coupled with enthusiasm, drive, and a creative yet pragmatic approach to problem solving, has been helping companies not only reduce IT expenditure by using technology in new ways, but providing them with strategic well suited innovative solutions that satisfy requirements and encourage aggressive exploitation of current technologies (for example virtualisation from Vmware, and Softricity).

My strength is in continually acknowledging the capabilities of technology during project phases, helping to identify opportunities that enable and drive the re-engineering of existing business processes while easing the management of business change.

Le matériel informatique et les éléments liés, tels les systèmes de refroidissement, consomment une énergie considérable et en constante augmentation. C’est aujourd’hui une part importante de notre consommation globale d’énergie et qui augmentera sans cesse et de façon dramatique, de l’ordre de 40 % d’ici 2020.



Mes compétences :

Datacenters

Green it

Informatique

Virtualisation