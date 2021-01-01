Menu

Jean Baptiste RENAULT

LILLE

En résumé

Consultant informatique
Lille, France

Mes compétences :
J2EE
Agile
Maven 2
Spring
Hibernate
Système d'information
Management

Entreprises

  • Adeo - Consultant informatique

    2017 - maintenant

  • AUCHAN E-commerce - Lead developer

    Villeneuve-d&#39;Ascq 2015 - 2017 Après la mise en production d'auchan.fr prise de fonction sur le rôle de lead developer pour l'équipe de maintenance :
    - Gestion d'une équipe de 6 développeurs
    - Définition de la capacité de développement
    - Priorisation des sujets de la backlog avec le product owner.
    - Conduite d'entretiens de recrutement techniques
    - Développement évolutif et correctif.
    - Participation aux codes review.
    - Construction et déploiement des livrables

    Environnement technique : Hybris, Varnish, EhCache, Solr, Spring, Mysql, Angular JS, Jenkins, Sonar, JIRA, Redmine, SOAP

  • AUCHAN E-commerce - Chargé d'études

    Villeneuve-d&#39;Ascq 2014 - 2015

  • INEAT CONSEIL - Ingénieur études et développement

    Lille 2012 - 2014 En prestation chez Humanis. Développement J2EE

  • INEAT CONSEIL - Ingénieur etudes et développement

    Lille 2010 - 2012 Prestation pour Oxylane, refonte de l'outil logistique.

  • Oxylane - Assistant Ingénieur SI

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2010 I work in the CRM departement (Customer Relationship Management) and I'm in charge of a portal development. This portal contains some tools like data quality, reporting and backoffice.

    I use the J2EE technology to realize it (framework based on Struts)

  • Genfit - Developer

    Loos 2007 - 2009 During those two years i work in two departments:

    First one : IT Department
    I developped applications in Lotus Notes and i made some support and evolutions for a web site (www.nutrialpha.com) by using the ajax and php technology


    Second One : Biocomputing Department
    I developped a LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) by using J2EE technology (struts framework)

Formations

