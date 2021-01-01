Jean Baptiste RENAULT

Mes compétences :
J2EE
Agile
Maven 2
Spring
Hibernate
Système d'information
Management
Entreprises
Adeo
- Consultant informatique
2017 - maintenant
AUCHAN E-commerce
- Lead developer
Villeneuve-d'Ascq2015 - 2017Après la mise en production d'auchan.fr prise de fonction sur le rôle de lead developer pour l'équipe de maintenance :
- Gestion d'une équipe de 6 développeurs
- Définition de la capacité de développement
- Priorisation des sujets de la backlog avec le product owner.
- Conduite d'entretiens de recrutement techniques
- Développement évolutif et correctif.
- Participation aux codes review.
- Construction et déploiement des livrables
Lille2012 - 2014En prestation chez Humanis. Développement J2EE
INEAT CONSEIL
- Ingénieur etudes et développement
Lille2010 - 2012Prestation pour Oxylane, refonte de l'outil logistique.
Oxylane
- Assistant Ingénieur SI
Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2010I work in the CRM departement (Customer Relationship Management) and I'm in charge of a portal development. This portal contains some tools like data quality, reporting and backoffice.
I use the J2EE technology to realize it (framework based on Struts)
Genfit
- Developer
Loos2007 - 2009During those two years i work in two departments:
First one : IT Department
I developped applications in Lotus Notes and i made some support and evolutions for a web site (www.nutrialpha.com) by using the ajax and php technology
Second One : Biocomputing Department
I developped a LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) by using J2EE technology (struts framework)