Jean Christophe DESVAUD
Jean Christophe DESVAUD
SAINT JUNIEN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Scada
Informatique industrielle
Automates programmables
ALLEZ & CIE
- Automaticien
2015 - maintenant
Automatismes Control Process Informatique (ACPI)
- Automaticien
2006 - 2015
JARRY SAS
- Automaticien
Saint-Junien (87200)
2005 - 2006
Etablissements Laroche
- Automaticien
Limoges (87000)
2002 - 2005
Automatismes Control Process Informatiqu - Acpi
- Automaticien
Angoulême (16000)
1996 - 2002
DCIA
- Automaticien
Limoges
1992 - 1995
Lycée Pierre Caraminot BTS MAI
Egletons
1987 - 1989
Christophe VARON
Cyril DESLANDES
Emmanuel RABAULT
Jean Philippe DESVAUD
Lionel DESLANDES
Michael BABIN
Sébastien LANGLAIS
Thierry CARIOU
Yohan LEMETAYER