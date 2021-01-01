Menu

Jean Christophe DESVAUD

SAINT JUNIEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Scada
Informatique industrielle
Automates programmables

Entreprises

  • ALLEZ & CIE - Automaticien

    2015 - maintenant

  • Automatismes Control Process Informatique (ACPI) - Automaticien

    2006 - 2015

  • JARRY SAS - Automaticien

    Saint-Junien (87200) 2005 - 2006

  • Etablissements Laroche - Automaticien

    Limoges (87000) 2002 - 2005

  • Automatismes Control Process Informatiqu - Acpi - Automaticien

    Angoulême (16000) 1996 - 2002

  • DCIA - Automaticien

    Limoges 1992 - 1995

Formations

