Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Christophe MEON
Ajouter
Jean-Christophe MEON
Tarbes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vision RTP
Tarbes
2020 - maintenant
Bouygues Energies & Services
- Conducteur de travaux
Production | Tarbes
2016 - 2019
EIFFAGE ENERGIE SUD OUEST
- Responsable d'affaires
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2013 - 2016
ETDE
- Responsable études de prix
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX
1999 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christophe VITRAC
Clélia GAILLARD
David JANVIER
David MORVANT
Frederic FORET
Nicolas BORYS
Pierre-Alexandre MALAGUISE
Sandrine DUBOR
Sébastien LANDABOURE
Thierry TAREL