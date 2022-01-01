Jean François BOYER

2011 - maintenant- Successfully set up the French Affiliate
- Member of EU Management Board
- Launch of 2 brands in rare diseases (Epilepsy & HAE) and pre-launch activities in Endocrinology area
Janssen, J&J
- Business Unit Director
2001 - 2011- Business Unit Director (2006-2011) : Immunology, Psychiatry & Nephrology.
Country Value Team Leader : Market Access, Marketing, Medical & Regulatory
- Functional network with EMEA
- Best engagement score in France for my team in 2007, 2008, 2009 & 2010 (J&J worldwide credo survey)
- GP's / Gastro & GY Sales Director (2004-2006)
- Gastro & Internal Medicine Marketing Director (2001-2003)