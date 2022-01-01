Menu

Jean François BOYER

COURBEVOIE

Entreprises

  • ViroPharma Inc - General Manager France

    2011 - maintenant - Successfully set up the French Affiliate
    - Member of EU Management Board
    - Launch of 2 brands in rare diseases (Epilepsy & HAE) and pre-launch activities in Endocrinology area

  • Janssen, J&J - Business Unit Director

    2001 - 2011 - Business Unit Director (2006-2011) : Immunology, Psychiatry & Nephrology.
    Country Value Team Leader : Market Access, Marketing, Medical & Regulatory
    - Functional network with EMEA
    - Best engagement score in France for my team in 2007, 2008, 2009 & 2010 (J&J worldwide credo survey)

    - GP's / Gastro & GY Sales Director (2004-2006)

    - Gastro & Internal Medicine Marketing Director (2001-2003)

  • Bristol Myers Squibb - Medical (3 years), Marketing (6 years) & Sales Management

    Rueil-Malmaison cedex 1992 - 2001

Formations

Réseau