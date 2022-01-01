Jean-François BRUN

Retail
MEYLAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pellissier Ronzino SAS
- Attaché de direction
1980 - maintenant
SODIAL NOU?Y
- Directeur
1977 - 1980
Banque Nicolet et Lafanechére
- Attaché de clientèle
1973 - 1977
Formations
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France Tech de Co
Grenoble
1971 - 1973
Lycée Champollion (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1961 - 1970
Céline MEYER JEYMOND