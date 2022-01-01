Menu

Jean-François BRUN

MEYLAN

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Meylan

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pellissier Ronzino SAS - Attaché de direction

    1980 - maintenant

  • SODIAL NOU?Y - Directeur

    1977 - 1980

  • Banque Nicolet et Lafanechére - Attaché de clientèle

    1973 - 1977

Formations

Réseau