Jean-François CHRISTIN

Managing the marketing of the offer and the business development for datacenter physical infrastructure, including services and softwares, with great achievements and improved market share. Prior to that, I hold positions in business development or in Marcom for EMEA zone, and in Sales & Marketing for South Asia - Pacific. I then accumulated expertise in marketing to professionals in the field of Power Quality for mission-critical facilities; design of resilient and green power infrastructures.



With strong technical background and IT culture, on which I have added proven marketing abilities, I aim now to share my vision about how infrastructure assesment and softwares can boost the energy efficiency to the best level, combining enterprises interests with the global warming challenge.



http://www.linkedin.com/in/jfchristin





Mes compétences :

Marketing opérationnel

Marketing de l'offre

Marketing stratégique