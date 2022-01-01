Menu

Jean-François CHRISTIN

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Managing the marketing of the offer and the business development for datacenter physical infrastructure, including services and softwares, with great achievements and improved market share. Prior to that, I hold positions in business development or in Marcom for EMEA zone, and in Sales & Marketing for South Asia - Pacific. I then accumulated expertise in marketing to professionals in the field of Power Quality for mission-critical facilities; design of resilient and green power infrastructures.

With strong technical background and IT culture, on which I have added proven marketing abilities, I aim now to share my vision about how infrastructure assesment and softwares can boost the energy efficiency to the best level, combining enterprises interests with the global warming challenge.

http://www.linkedin.com/in/jfchristin


Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing de l'offre
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - ES3 Business Development Director, Greater China

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - maintenant Enterprise & Systems, Softwares, Services for Datacenter and mission-critical applications

    Managing the marketing of the offer and the business development for datacenter physical infrastructure, including services and softwares, I finalized great achievements to support this business of several $100M, in the fierce China market : team transformation, product re-positionning, specific local product development, sales enablement localization, boosting some product lines far above market growth, also adjusting and implementing the strategy for "non-IT" segments, all along a stronger business support to sales team.

  • APC by Schneider Electric - Business Development Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2007 - 2010 Sales & Marketing support for EMEA sales team
    - Product expert for region;
    - Support sales people as needed
    - Responsible for competitive product pricing analysis for the region
    Business planning & business development
    - Carry country mapping & benchmarking
    - Assess market opportunities for region, suggest relevant action plan
    - Develop annual product POR for region, & responsible for execution of revenue and profit plan, sales trend analysis by country.
    EMEA point of contact for the Marcom & EMEA marketing
    - Request & specify tools to support action plan in countries
    - Provide support for webinars, webcasts, trade shows, conferences etc
    - Identifies & manages local sales tools requests, including white papers, competitive comparisons and systems data
    EMEA point of contact for the LOB marketing
    - regional approver in launch process
    - EMEA market needs representative

  • MGE UPS SYSTEMS - Sales Promotion Manager EMEA/LAM

    SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE 2002 - 2007 - « End users & contractors» channel
    - Communication axis and sales tools specifications.
    - Sales events advise & support, acting in seminars & conferences.
    - Sales training specifications and / or organisation

Formations

  • Winthrop University (Rock Hill)

    Rock Hill 1988 - 1990 Bachelor of Science - management & marketing

  • ESICAD

    Montpellier 1986 - 1988 B.T.S. Action Commerciale

Réseau