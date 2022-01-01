Jean-Francois CORI

Aerospace engineer (SUPAERO)

--- > Design of Aerospace Engine Equipment (space valves and lubrication system).



Fluid Dynamics and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) specialist :

--- > Fluid-structure interactions and optimization (Ph.D.)

--- > Hydraulic simulation, testing and design of Aerospace Engine Equipment (R&T, R&D)



Quality and continuous improvement oriented :

--- > Pilot of IMPACT-8D process (problem solving/root cause analysis).

--- > LEAN-6SIGMA Green Belt certification on-going.

--- > Knowledge Management focal point



Reliable team player with strong adaptation capacities, able to communicate rigorous and synthetic analysis.



Mes compétences :

CFD

Simulation

Simulation numérique

Transmission