Jean-Francois CORI

Aerospace engineer (SUPAERO)
--- > Design of Aerospace Engine Equipment (space valves and lubrication system).
Fluid Dynamics and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) specialist :
--- > Fluid-structure interactions and optimization (Ph.D.)
--- > Hydraulic simulation, testing and design of Aerospace Engine Equipment (R&T, R&D)
Quality and continuous improvement oriented :
--- > Pilot of IMPACT-8D process (problem solving/root cause analysis).
--- > LEAN-6SIGMA Green Belt certification on-going.
--- > Knowledge Management focal point
Reliable team player with strong adaptation capacities, able to communicate rigorous and synthetic analysis.
Mes compétences :
CFD
Simulation
Simulation numérique
Transmission