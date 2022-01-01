Menu

Jean-Francois CORI

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Aerospace engineer (SUPAERO)
--- > Design of Aerospace Engine Equipment (space valves and lubrication system).

Fluid Dynamics and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) specialist :
--- > Fluid-structure interactions and optimization (Ph.D.)
--- > Hydraulic simulation, testing and design of Aerospace Engine Equipment (R&T, R&D)

Quality and continuous improvement oriented :
--- > Pilot of IMPACT-8D process (problem solving/root cause analysis).
--- > LEAN-6SIGMA Green Belt certification on-going.
--- > Knowledge Management focal point

Reliable team player with strong adaptation capacities, able to communicate rigorous and synthetic analysis.

Mes compétences :
CFD
Simulation
Simulation numérique
Transmission

Entreprises

  • Safran-Techspace-Aero - Head of Fluid Dynamics Competence Center

    2010 - maintenant

  • École Polytechnique de Montréal - Lecturer (chargé de cours)

    2008 - 2009 Lecturer (Chargé de cours) : MEC3210 - SPVC - Systems of Pumping, Ventilation, Compression.
    2 terms : winter 2008 & 2009.
    Language : French
    -----------------------------
    Preparation and improvements of the course (very good student assessment) :
    + From the syllabus to the final evaluation (around 40 students of the 3rd year on 4);
    + Course web site creation;
    + Addition of several applied examples;
    + Creation of course materials : handouts, presentation (PowerPoint) and exercises.

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2011 Ph.D.

    Sujet de recherche : "Analyse, caractérisation et optimisation d'interaction fluide-structure en grands déplacements".

  • ISAE SUPAERO (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2002 - 2007 Ingineer's degree

    Double-diplome avec l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal (2004-2007).
    Majeure de 2e année en structures (2004).
    Majeure de 1ere année en astrophysique (2003).

