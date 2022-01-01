Jean-Francois DUVAL

2009 - 2011Performance responsibilities:
- Full management of purchase for company commodities
- Sourcing: Creation of a sourcing base/ Supplier Knowledge management.
- Analysis of requirements and value / RFQ / Quotes analysis and evaluation / Negotiation.
- Contract / agreement management with suppliers.
Strategic responsibilities:
- In charge of Supplier Management Relationship (cost reduction, quality, innovation...)
- Up-stream collaboration with Sales and Engineering to improve standardization and cost reduction.
- Stock rationalization analysis (for Operations and spares)
- Definition of purchasing strategy for Operations department
- Group contract synergies.
LOGAN TELEFLEX (SUEZ subsidiary)
- Project Buyer
2006 - 2011Performance responsabilities:
- Full management of purchase by projects.
- Analysis of requirements / Requests for quotations /Quotes analysis and evaluation / Supplier selection / Negotiation.
- Implementation of framework contracts and partnerships.
Strategical responsabilities:
- Pooling of suppliers requirements by projects and material(ex: steel).
- Supplier database reduction.
- Supplier relationship management / devlopement of their competences and performances.
- Application of SUEZ group synergies.
- Relationship with the french business unit.
- Externalization of the production
ENTREPOSE CONTRACTING
- Project Buyer
Colombes2005 - 2006Performance responsabilities:
- Requirements analysis (teamwork with engineering).
- Sourcing of electrical and mechanical suppliers.
(Industrial instrumentation / valves / insulation / pipes...)
- Supplier selection (teamwork with financial and engineering departments).
- Call for tender management.
- Negotiations for price / delivery / quality and kick off meetings.
- Writing of the contracts.
- Monitoring and reporting on project orders status.
Courbevoie2004 - 2005Performance responsabilities:
- Negotiation of volumes and prices for electrical components.
- Processing of supplier litigations
Analytical work :
- ABC/Pareto analysis of components costs for aiborne radars.
- Monitoring of components purchased /
costs trends compared to estimated ones / control of delivery times.
- Creation of an excel tool to monitor and to report supplier penalties.