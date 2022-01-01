Menu

Jean-Francois DUVAL

Genevilliers

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achat
acheteur
Buyer
Management
Manager
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Procurement
Purchase
Purchasing

Entreprises

  • KSB - Lead buyer

    Genevilliers 2011 - maintenant

  • LOGAN TELEFLEX (GDF-SUEZ subsidiary) - Senior commodity buyer

    2009 - 2011 Performance responsibilities:
    - Full management of purchase for company commodities
    - Sourcing: Creation of a sourcing base/ Supplier Knowledge management.
    - Analysis of requirements and value / RFQ / Quotes analysis and evaluation / Negotiation.
    - Contract / agreement management with suppliers.

    Strategic responsibilities:
    - In charge of Supplier Management Relationship (cost reduction, quality, innovation...)
    - Up-stream collaboration with Sales and Engineering to improve standardization and cost reduction.
    - Stock rationalization analysis (for Operations and spares)
    - Definition of purchasing strategy for Operations department
    - Group contract synergies.

  • LOGAN TELEFLEX (SUEZ subsidiary) - Project Buyer

    2006 - 2011 Performance responsabilities:
    - Full management of purchase by projects.
    - Analysis of requirements / Requests for quotations /Quotes analysis and evaluation / Supplier selection / Negotiation.
    - Implementation of framework contracts and partnerships.

    Strategical responsabilities:
    - Pooling of suppliers requirements by projects and material(ex: steel).
    - Supplier database reduction.
    - Supplier relationship management / devlopement of their competences and performances.
    - Application of SUEZ group synergies.
    - Relationship with the french business unit.
    - Externalization of the production

  • ENTREPOSE CONTRACTING - Project Buyer

    Colombes 2005 - 2006 Performance responsabilities:
    - Requirements analysis (teamwork with engineering).
    - Sourcing of electrical and mechanical suppliers.
    (Industrial instrumentation / valves / insulation / pipes...)
    - Supplier selection (teamwork with financial and engineering departments).
    - Call for tender management.
    - Negotiations for price / delivery / quality and kick off meetings.
    - Writing of the contracts.
    - Monitoring and reporting on project orders status.

    Strategical responsabilities:
    - Supplier relationship management
    - Projects synergies

  • THALES SYSTEMES AEROPORTES - Product buyer (Post graduate degree internship)

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2005 Performance responsabilities:
    - Negotiation of volumes and prices for electrical components.
    - Processing of supplier litigations

    Analytical work :
    - ABC/Pareto analysis of components costs for aiborne radars.
    - Monitoring of components purchased /
    costs trends compared to estimated ones / control of delivery times.
    - Creation of an excel tool to monitor and to report supplier penalties.

Formations

Réseau