Jean-Francois FORTUNATO
Jean-Francois FORTUNATO
PARIS
Mes compétences :
e-Commerce
Entreprises
FRANCE JE T'AIME
- DIRECTEUR GENERAL
maintenant
E-PIANOWORLD
- GERANT
2012 - maintenant
Création de e-pianoworld.com
Site proposant des cours de piano en ligne tous niveaux.
FOR SERVICES
- Consultant
2011 - maintenant
Wunderman Interactive
- E-SOLUTIONS DIRECTOR
Boulogne-Billancourt
1999 - 2004
IBM Global Services
- Chef de projet
Bois-Colombes Cedex
1995 - 1999
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique
Grenoble
1991 - 1994
Lycée Louis Le Grand
Paris
1987 - 1990
