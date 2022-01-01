Menu

Jean-Francois FRADET

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • peugeot vernon - Commercial vo

    2014 - maintenant

  • land rover et volvo les andelys evreux - Commercial vn vo

    2007 - 2014

  • renault msa evreux - Responsable vo

    2005 - 2007

  • peugeot vernon - Commercial vo

    2000 - 2005

  • auto hall bezu st eloi - Contrat de qualification

    1998 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau