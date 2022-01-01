Jean-François GIRAUD

Notre atelier est spécialisé dans la confection à façon haut de gamme et luxe féminin : bustier, top, chemiserie, robe, pantalon et jupe.

Nous sommes l’un des rares à posséder la NUCLEUS ROTOSONIC à ultrasons : une technologie innovante pour la réalisation des vêtements (coupure, soudure, marquage)



We are specialized in Haute-couture and top-of-the-range ready- to -wear women garments : top, jersey shirt, dress, trousers, skirt.

We are one of the only ones to possess the NUCLEUS ROTOSONIC . Anvil wheels of different patterns and seam width allow individual manufacturing of all technical textiles, nonwoven and synthetic materials.







