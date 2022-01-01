Retail
Jean-François GOMEZ
Jean-François GOMEZ
VALENTON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Transport
Management
Organisation
Entreprises
Transgourmet
- Responsable Transport
VALENTON
2017 - maintenant
Groupe Montmur
- Responsable plateforme Distribution
2008 - 2017
Transports LAHAYE, Agence de Carbon-Blanc
Trasnsports LAHAYE
- Responsable d'exploitation Polyvalent
2005 - 2008
Transports LAHAYE
- Responsable Grands Comptes
2003 - 2005
Transports LAHAYE
- Affréteur
1999 - 2003
Transports LAHAYE
- Agent d'exploitation
1998 - 1999
Transports LAHAYE
- Agent Administratif
1997 - 1998
Formations
Université Bordeaux Montesqiueu
Bordeaux
1994 - 1995
DUT
Lycée (Blanquefort)
Blanquefort
1993 - 1993
BAC C ( Mathématiques - Physique )
Réseau
Antoine LEQUEUX
Grégory CHABOISSIER
Joëlle ROGER
Justine HENAFF
Luc BAUDOIN
Marjorie BARRETEAU
Mathias BIGOT
Nathalie LECORVAISIER
Pauline TALEYRAN
Pierre-François GOUINEAU