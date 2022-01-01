Menu

Jean-François GOMEZ

VALENTON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Transport
Management
Organisation

Entreprises

  • Transgourmet - Responsable Transport

    VALENTON 2017 - maintenant

  • Groupe Montmur - Responsable plateforme Distribution

    2008 - 2017 Transports LAHAYE, Agence de Carbon-Blanc

  • Trasnsports LAHAYE - Responsable d'exploitation Polyvalent

    2005 - 2008

  • Transports LAHAYE - Responsable Grands Comptes

    2003 - 2005

  • Transports LAHAYE - Affréteur

    1999 - 2003

  • Transports LAHAYE - Agent d'exploitation

    1998 - 1999

  • Transports LAHAYE - Agent Administratif

    1997 - 1998

Formations

Réseau